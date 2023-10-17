Newswise — MOULTRIE, GA – PCOM South Georgia’s newest class of student doctors received their white coats in a ceremony held Friday, Oct. 13, in the auditorium at Southern Regional Technical College’s Moultrie campus.

“These white coats represent the medical profession, certainly replacing the doctor’s black bag and maybe even the stethoscope in their symbolism,” said Robert Lloyd, DO ’91, interim dean of the Osteopathic Medical program at PCOM South Georgia. “What we want to emphasize here today is not the symbolism of our profession, but the recognition of the transformation occurring in your professional identity. As a member of the osteopathic profession, you are accepting the fundamental principles of medical professionalism and medical ethics.”

Fifty-nine students participated in the ceremony, which was just the fifth since PCOM opened in the fall of 2019. Students’ family and friends attended the event marking a monumental occasion in the student doctors’ educational careers.

The guest speaker for the ceremony was Ethan McBrayer, DO, who graduated from PCOM Georgia in 2019. McBrayer, a native of Tifton, also earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and graduated from Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program in Moultrie. He now practices as part of Sterling Physician Group in Moultrie.

“This coat is a tangible reminder that you all are meant to be here,” McBrayer said. “Let it serve as that pat on the back saying those challenging moments and late-night reviews will help you continue to push through. Use your coat wisely. Fill those pockets with resources to soak up every experience. Allow it to be stained. Those stains will serve as a reminder of the lives that you needed to touch.”

Lloyd continued, “With the donning of your white coat, we as faculty and staff of PCOM South Georgia, are welcoming you to the osteopathic profession. Today as you don your white coat, you are committing to uphold the noble standards of the medical profession as well as those of your college. As a commitment to you, the class of 2027, I proudly wear my white coat as a renewal of my commitment to our profession, and to you and your professional journey ahead.”

About PCOM South Georgia

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishing PCOM South Georgia, an additional teaching location in Moultrie, Georgia. PCOM South Georgia offers both a full, four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree. PCOM is a private, not-for-profit institution which trains professionals in the health and behavioral sciences fields. Joining PCOM Georgia in Suwanee in helping to meet the healthcare needs of the state, PCOM South Georgia focuses on educating physicians for the South Georgia region. The medical campus, which welcomed its inaugural class of medical students in August 2019, has received accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. For more information, visit pcom.edu/southgeorgia or call 229-668-3110.