Newswise — UC San Diego Health is proud to announce the opening of a new, multi-disciplinary clinic for patients with gastrointestinal and digestive diseases located at 4303 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2110 in Westfield UTC.

The state-of-the-art clinic is a first of its kind in San Diego County to offer the most advanced care by a wide range of specialists under one roof for patients with a range of health issues in the upper and lower digestive tract, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines and colon.

An interdisciplinary team of physicians, surgeons, endoscopists, oncologists, radiologists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, psychologists and dieticians will care for patients with conditions and diseases, such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), hernias, obesity and cancer.

“We are excited about the opening of this new clinic. It is in a highly visible location in our community, meeting patients where they need us,” said Christopher Kane, MD, CEO, UC San Diego Health Physician Group. “Our health system continues to expand services and locations throughout San Diego County so our patients have convenient access to our extraordinary medical and surgical teams for all of their health care needs.”

“We know how challenging living with digestive diseases can be for patients. We want to provide them the most superb experience when they come for care,” said Sonia Ramamoorthy, MD, chief of the division of colon and rectal surgery at UC San Diego Health. “The new clinic allows for a true synergy and collaborative approach for our patients and teams, all working together to achieve the best outcomes for good health.”

The approximately 11,000 square-foot clinic has 18 patient exam rooms, utilizing leading-edge diagnostic technologies, medical therapies and advanced surgical care to offer patients the highest level of digestive health.

“We are thrilled that UC San Diego Health is expanding its availability to address a broad range of gastrointestinal and digestive diseases in our community,” said David Kunkel, MD, gastroenterologist and motility specialist at UC San Diego Health. “We look forward to providing these exemplary services in UTC and throughout the San Diego region.”

“Our teams understand how debilitating digestive diseases can be, interfering with everyday activities such as enjoying the pleasure of food or being able to enjoy travel, sports and other activities that most people take for granted,” said Santiago Horgan, MD, chief of the division of minimally invasive surgery at UC San Diego Health.

“Patients in our clinic will have access to an interdisciplinary team of experts who evaluate their needs and develop customized treatment plans that may include combinations of medicine, surgery, endoscopy, exercise, counseling and other helpful life modifications to achieve optimal wellness.”

Horgan added that patients who are eligible for surgery will have access to a team of internationally renowned experts who have pioneered minimally invasive surgeries, including device implantation, that minimize the number of scars and healing time.

“Surgical options include all modalities that can help patients achieve a number of goals ranging from weight loss to becoming cancer free. Fortunately, as part of an academic health system, UC San Diego Health offers access to multi-disciplinary care teams who can treat every form of disease.”

UC San Diego Health also sets the standards in research with patients having access to clinical trials for the newest therapies and advanced surgical techniques to further advance the understanding, prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

The multi-disciplinary clinic is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

