Newswise — Vancouver, BC, Canada (October 22, 2023) – Gastroenterologists and other health care professionals will convene at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada, for the premier clinical gastroenterology event—the American College of Gastroenterology’s 88th Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (ACG 2023) to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal (GI) research, treatment of digestive diseases and clinical practice management.

More than 70 oral papers and more than 4,200 poster presentations will reveal significant findings on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases and serious GI-related health issues. Clinical investigators will present research on topics such as non-invasive monitoring strategies for inflammatory bowel disease the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated information on medical management of GI diseases, colorectal cancer screening and prevention, the intersection of diet and nutrition in GI and liver disease, as well as irritable bowel syndrome.

Is hypnotherapy effective in managing irritable bowel syndrome symptoms?

How does low-dose aspirin affect pregnant individuals with inflammatory bowel disease?

What are the potential implications of artificial intelligence and digital tools for physicians and patients?

What do combined oral contraceptives have to do with irritable bowel syndrome?

Does where you live play a role in your risk for developing early-onset colorectal cancer?

What noninvasive therapies are available for inflammatory bowel disease monitoring?

Could plant-based meals be protective against cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopathy?

These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Newsworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, with additional perspective on findings and explanation of what the clinical science means for patients provided by authors. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Newsworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.

Please note that all research presented at ACG 2023 is strictly embargoed until Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 12:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time.

