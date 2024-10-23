Newswise — Philadelphia, PA (October 27, 2024) – Gastroenterologists and other GI health care professionals will convene at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA, for the premier clinical gastroenterology event—the American College of Gastroenterology’s 89th Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (ACG 2024) to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal (GI) research, treatment of digestive diseases, and clinical practice management.

Seventy-four oral papers and more than 5,100 poster presentations will reveal significant findings on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive and liver diseases and serious GI-related health issues. Clinical investigators will present research on topics such as artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection, GLP-1 receptor agonist risks and benefits in certain GI conditions, automation for post-procedure follow-up, rising mortality trends in early-onset colorectal cancer, as well as management of alcohol-associated liver disease.

What are the effects of neighborhood-level transportation insecurity on colorectal cancer screening?

Can gender-affirming hormone therapy increase a patient’s risk of experiencing a flare of inflammatory bowel disease?

Do GLP-1 receptor agonists increase pancreatic cancer risk in patients with type 2 diabetes?

How do rates of gastric cancer in Native American and Alaska Natives in Alaska compare to other regions?

Does hormone replacement therapy increase the risk of postmenopausal women developing irritable bowel syndrome?

These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Newsworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, with additional perspective on findings and explanation of what the clinical science means for patients provided by authors. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Newsworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.

Please note that all research presented at ACG 2024 is strictly embargoed until Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

Nominated by the ACG Public Relations Committee, this group of abstracts features scientific findings that are innovative, noteworthy for the lay reader, relevant to those who suffer from common GI problems, and which represent a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. The Committee aims to identify novel and thought-provoking abstracts which reinforce key public health messages, such as the importance of CRC screening, particularly for minority and at-risk populations, or which feature common GI problems in a new way.

Press room and video recording facilities will be available on site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. To arrange an interview with any ACG experts or abstract authors, please contact Becky Abel of ACG via email at mediaonly [at] gi.org. From Sunday, October 27, to Wednesday, October 30, in the ACG Press Room (Room 122B at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA).

