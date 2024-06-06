Newswise — (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced plans today to expand its Close To Home℠ network by opening a new center in Grove City. The new center will expand convenient access to urgent care and specialized pediatric services for families in Grove City and surrounding areas.

Planned services at the center, to be located at 1350-1370 Stringtown Road east of Interstate 71, include urgent care, lab services, imaging and EKG testing, and clinical therapies. The Grove City Close To Home ℠ Center is anticipated to open in 2026.

“Central Ohio continues to grow, and Nationwide Children's wants to provide the best access to pediatric care for the entire region,” said Tim Robinson, chief executive officer of Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Our new Close To Home ℠ Center in Grove City will help more children receive the care they need, when they need it.”

Close To Home ℠ centers offer community-based diagnostic and therapeutic services for newborns, children and young adults, with services varying by location. Nationwide Children’s currently operates 23 Close To Home ℠ centers in central Ohio, with plans to open locations in Zanesville and Athens this year.

“We and our children are truly blessed to welcome a Nationwide Children’s Hospital Close To Home ℠ center with urgent care to our community,” said Grove City Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage. “For 130 years, Children’s has provided the highest level of care for every child in need, now caring for children in 45 countries across the globe.”

