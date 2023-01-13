Newswise — Following a national search, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System, is pleased to announce Rhonda Curry has joined as chief marketing and communications officer.

A seasoned communications executive, Curry has more than 20 years’ experience leading strategic marketing and communications in the field of cancer research, prevention, treatment and care. She brings to her new role a wealth of experience in digital content across earned, owned, and paid media. Curry leads executive and internal communication, marketing, and social media, and brings expertise in community and government relations, health care policy and delivery, and reputation management.

“Rhonda’s unique background and qualifications, combined with her dedication to cancer research and oncology education, treatment, and care, make her the right person to take Sylvester’s marketing and communications strategy to the next level,” said Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester, Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, and executive dean for research at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. “We are delighted to welcome Rhonda, and we look forward to working with her to enhance Sylvester’s profile on the national and international stages.”

Curry joins Sylvester and UHealth from UCLA Health in Los Angeles, where she served as chief of communications and interim chief of marketing. Her oversight included the David Geffen School of Medicine and NCI-designated Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Curry previously led communications and marketing for NCI-designated Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in health care administration from St. Joseph’s College of Maine, and her Master of Arts in communication and leadership studies from Gonzaga University.

The throughline of Curry’s career reflects her deep personal and professional commitment to cancer research and oncology education, treatment, and care. She has led marketing and communications for two rural access cancer centers in Washington state, a global oncology cancer research centre in Kampala, Uganda, and two academic medical centers with NCI-designated cancer research centers in Seattle and Los Angeles. In her prior roles, she created robust communication and marketing programs, and led content teams to develop compelling stories that earned extensive top-tier media placement, industry awards, increased philanthropic giving and new patient acquisition.

“We are at an inflection point with cancer, specifically the acceleration of research, as technology continues to advance at a rapid pace,” Curry said. “I feel that Sylvester is poised to accelerate, and if we can bridge care and research opportunities to a diverse region of people, that is indeed going to lift up the health and healing of all humankind.”

As part of the Sylvester leadership team, Curry will help to identify and communicate the scientific advances and clinical excellence taking place at Sylvester. She is part of the UHealth Marketing and Communications office, led by UHealth Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Carlos Correcha-Price, and will collaborate with key stakeholders across the campus, the region, and the nation to drive growth and increase Sylvester’s reputational capital.

“Rhonda joins Sylvester and UHealth at a pivotal time of progress, growth, and expanding reach,” Correcha-Price said. “Her input will be key in guiding the strategic decision making that will position the center to continue its rise in reputation and influence.”