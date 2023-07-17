Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 17, 2023) — Today, the UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute announces the opening of the new Comprehensive Vascular Clinic in UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Clinic.

“This is an exciting time, as we are consolidating our vascular services into one location to better serve our patients’ needs,” said Joseph Bobadilla, M.D., who will serve as the clinic’s medical director. “This new space will allow for us to see more patients as well as provide space for improved consult services and patient education.”

Currently dispersed over four locations, the Comprehensive Vascular Clinic consolidates several vascular and surgical services into one location to provide greater patient-centered care. This inclusive clinic allows for comprehensive, team-based care for those patients with complex diagnoses. Providers from advanced subspecialties include:

“This novel and collaborative approach is aimed to break down barriers to care, improve access, reduce logistic complications, and provide a one-stop shop home for this complex patient population,” said Bobadilla.

The clinic will also include in-department imaging from the vascular lab to ensure diagnostic testing is more easily accessible to patients.

Patients previously seen in the General Surgery Clinics, Wound Care Clinic, Surgical Specialties Clinic and Vascular Lab will see their providers in the newly renovated space. The Kentucky Clinic has a dedicated parking garage with easy access to the new clinic.

UK HealthCare is the hospitals and clinics of the University of Kentucky. But it is so much more. It is more than 10,000 dedicated health care professionals committed to providing advanced subspecialty care for the most critically injured and ill patients from the Commonwealth and beyond. It also is the home of the state’s only National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for the tiniest and sickest newborns, the region’s only Level 1 trauma center and Kentucky’s top hospital ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

As an academic research institution, we are continuously pursuing the next generation of cures, treatments, protocols and policies. Our discoveries have the potential to change what’s medically possible within our lifetimes. Our educators and thought leaders are transforming the health care landscape as our six health professions colleges teach the next generation of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals, spreading the highest standards of care. UK HealthCare is the power of advanced medicine committed to creating a healthier Kentucky, now and for generations to come.