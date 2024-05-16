Newswise — Two new COVID-19 variants nicknamed FLiRT are circulating. The new strains are sub variants of the omicron variant.

The FLiRT strains have the same pattern as previous mutations and early evidence suggests it may be more contagious. It may also infect people who have immunity from vaccines or prior infections.

Symptoms include sore throat, cough, fatigue, running nose, headache, muscle aches, fever, chills and difficulty breathing.

George Washington University has experts available who can detail what we know about these new variants and the risk to the public. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW vaccine research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He was also the principal investigator for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine trial at GW.

Christopher Mores is a professor in the department of global health in the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. His research focuses on the role of viral characteristics in determining transmission potential.