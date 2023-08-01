Newswise — The California State University (CSU) has launched the CSU Transfer Planner, a digital portal that simplifies the transfer process and connects new California Community College students to their future CSU campus of choice early in their educational journey.

The new planner allows eligible students to enroll in the Transfer Success Pathway dual admission program—announced earlier this year—which guarantees future CSU admission to 2023 high school graduates and beyond who enroll in a California community college and commit to transferring within three years.

“More than 40% of CSU undergraduate students transfer from the California Community Colleges," said April Grommo, CSU's assistant vice chancellor of Strategic Enrollment Management. “The Transfer Success Pathway provides a more direct path for students committed to earning their CSU degree, with access to pre-admission counseling and other services early in their academic journey. The CSU Transfer Planner will be an important tool in their success."

An online portal accessible via phone, tablet or desktop, the CSU Transfer Planner allows eligible students, CSU staff and community college counselors to work jointly to support students on the transfer pathway. Within the planner, students will be able to determine their Transfer Success Pathway eligibility, research CSU campuses and degree programs, track transferable units and enter in to a Transfer Success Pathway enrollment agreement with the university of their choice.

The CSU Transfer Planner was developed specifically for the CSU by Liaison, the enrollment management technology company that designed the Cal State Apply platform. Work on the planner began in 2021, with the goal of developing a robust, data-driven platform that monitors and improves the process for community college students to transfer to the CSU.

“California State University's commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of all students through the Transfer Success Pathway program serves as a model for all state systems," said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison, “Liaison is extremely proud to have partnered with CSU on this initiative to maintain and increase their high transfer success rate and create a more efficient pathway for California transfer students."

The first cohort enrollment period for the Transfer Success Pathway, via the CSU Transfer Planner, opens August 1 and closes on September 30, 2023. Currently, California community college students who begin during the fall 2023 term are eligible to enroll. Enrollment eligibility is expected to expand in the coming year.

In early 2024, the CSU Transfer Planner will be available to all college students intending to transfer to the CSU, creating a centralized resource to track their California Community College coursework to minimize credit loss and maximize time to degree completion.​

​For more information, visit the CSU Transfer Success Pathway website.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, nearly 460,000 students, and 56,000 faculty and staff. Nearly 40 percent of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from California Community Colleges. The CSU was created in 1960 with a mission of providing high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards nearly 130,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.