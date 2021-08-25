Rockville, Md. (August 25, 2021)—The results of a new study indicate the anesthetic gas sevoflurane—which is commonly used during surgery to keep a patient sedated—causes the kidneys to save water and salts as opposed to when the patient is conscious. The research further shows this action is mediated in great extent by sympathetic nerves to the kidneys.

“These findings broaden the physiological understanding of the kidney,” said Micael Taavo, MD, a PhD student and one of the researchers conducting this study.

The expectation is the findings of this study will contribute to administering more exact levels of fluids during surgery based on a better understanding of how anesthetics affect fluid balance. This could be particularly significant to people with reduced kidney function.

Read the full article, "Role of renal sympathetic nerve activity in volatile anesthesia's effect on renal excretory function," published ahead of print in Function.