Diamond Technologies is proud to announce the release of the DE05 embedded scan module. The DE05 is the newest addition to our embedded scan module offering allowing us to better serve our customers and broadening our problem solving capabilities. The Diamond Technologies DE05 is an ultra compact embedded 1D/2D image based barcode scan module designed for integration into OEM equipment including lab instrumentation, medical devices, kiosks, automated machines, and customer facing applications. This compact, reliable, embedded barcode scanner provides image based reading of all standard 1D and 2D barcodes.

Features:

High visibility Laser or LED aiming options

Support for a range of optics including wide angle

USB, RS232 or UART interface

High motion tolerance with global shutter / 60FPS

Audible on board beeper

Extended power range for RS232 and UART models

Extensive programmatic command set

The DE05 embedded barcode reader, depending on model, includes bright red illumination LED, several options for aiming patterns, and varying optics. Optics include standard range, high density, wide angle, and extended range. The DE05 embedded barcode module includes patented, highly accurate, decode software libraries. The embedded reader’s decoded output is provided to the host system through either USB, RS232, or UART interface depending on model.

The DE05 utilizes an easy to use DF13 host connector making connections easy and cost effective. The embedded scanner supports an extensive programmatic command set allowing the DE05 to meet even the most challenging application requirements. The DE05’s hardware and software have been designed to reduce engineering time and allow the user to easily integrate the embedded scanner into a host system.

