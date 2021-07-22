Newswise — DOVER, Del., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In what some industry insiders are calling "the most exciting news in the HVAC world in decades," Molecule USA, Inc. announced today that their new desiccant material, Regeneration Optimized Sorbent , (a.k.a. ROS) outperformed silica rotors by up to 350% in benchmark testing. The Company believes the non-toxic material can improve desiccant dehumidifier performance in critical environments, reduce urban and manufacturing sector emissions, and make all-weather atmospheric water generation (AWG) to fight global water stress a reality, for the first time in history.

"We believe that ROS will make pure water available almost anywhere on earth, and could revolutionize product-safety and quality-control for industries like Lithium Ion battery manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and others where critical air handling performance can make or break a successful product," said Kurt Francis, Molecule's Chief Technology Officer. "We're gearing up for even more aggressive testing for specific industry applications, and see how our forthcoming All-Weather AWGs can help water-stressed cities around the world."

ROS key features over the current state-of-the art sorbents:

Greater water vapor sorption capacity. Better low-humidity performance. Superior energetics. MSDS Non-Toxic. Approachable price-point. Commercial-scale production ready.

The testing successfully validated the modeling projections and laboratory experiments, opening the next stage towards commercialization, slated for mid-2022. The Company has now received multiple inquiries for joint-venture opportunities, product distribution rights, orders for prototype ROS rotors and All-Weather AWG's as a result of this testing and its continued rapid progress towards commercialization.

Test Highlights:

"ROS is dramatically superior to [the two silica rotors] in capacity per unit time loading test:"

+350% vs. Rotor A @ 75°F 20% RH. +205% vs. Rotor B @ 75°F 20% RH. +278% vs. Rotor A @ 75°F 40% RH. +150% vs. Rotor A @ 80°F 60% RH.

"ROS has superior performance to [the two silica rotors] under reduced regeneration temperature unloading tests:"

+278% vs. Rotor A @ 140°F. +240% vs. Rotor A @ 124°F. +223% vs. Rotor A @ 96°F.