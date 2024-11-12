Newswise — The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome - a place of infinite possibilities - will forever change how South Africans teach, research, and engage with science, technology, business, sport, the humanities and the arts, in a multidisciplinary facility.

The new Wits Anglo Digital Dome offers a 360° immersive experience for visitors of all ages, with a variety of shows for young and old. It will also serve as a modern teaching venue and a collaborative research space where scientists and students can visualise their work – be it in big data, astrophysics, the digital arts, artificial medicine, microbiology, or precision medicine.

The new Digital Dome will open to the public in February 2025. Visit the website at https://digitaldome.wits.ac.za/

First completed in 1960, the old Planetarium was the first full sized Planetarium in Africa. The new Digital Dome is the largest of its kind in the southern hemisphere, made possible through an investment of R90 million from Anglo American and Wits University.

"For the past 64 years, the Planetarium has entertained, inspired and educated millions of visitors from Gauteng and beyond,” says Professor Zeblon Vilakazi (FRS), Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Wits University. “Personally, I visited the old Planetarium in 1981 at the height of apartheid. It left a huge and indelible mark on me, and I believe that it played a key role in igniting a scientific spark that led to me becoming a nuclear physicist. Through the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome, we hope to continue inspiring people from various disciplines including those working in climate modelling, artificial intelligence and the digital arts."

The development of Johannesburg is intrinsically intertwined with the origins and growth of Wits, Anglo American, and mining.

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American says: “At Anglo American, we see investment in tertiary education as vital for advancing knowledge, driving innovation, and boosting economic growth. Universities are hubs of research and development, producing skilled professionals who tackle global challenges and push technological and scientific boundaries. Infrastructure like the Digital Dome enable this progress, providing students with specialised skills, enhancing job prospects and earning potential while contributing to broader societal and economic transformation.”

He adds: “It is inspiring to witness the power of partnerships, which is even more invigorating through this initiative. We have a long history with Wits and Johannesburg, and we are proud of the efforts made to rebuild the City. The new Wits Anglo American Digital Dome is a demonstration of our legacy and continued commitment not only to this institution but to the nation as a whole. This new space is designed to inspire and ignite interest in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines for generations to come.”

What’s new?

The original Zeiss projector has been replaced by 10 brand new digital projectors to render an 8k full dome resolution. Each projector has its own image generator, which is controlled by a master computer. The sound in the Digital Dome has also been upgraded to an 8.2 audio system. The refurbished facility includes the new digital projection and sound systems and auditorium seating, with the possible future creation of a Science and Technology Exploratorium. A new north wing expansion houses operational offices, exhibition areas, and specialised spaces for Digital Dome show planning and design.

“We have created a high-tech 360 immersive experience," says Dr Moumita Aich, the Head of the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome. “Visitors, students and researchers will enjoy an immersive experience and will feel as if they are part of the shows - whether they are gliding through the middle of the International Space Station or following a herd of wildebeest through the migrations in the Serengeti. These shows aim to entertain people of all ages, with different interests, using the latest technology – the possibilities are infinite.”

When does it open to the public?

The Wits Anglo American Digital Dome will enter a pilot phase from November to the end of January 2025 and is expected to open its doors to the broader public in February 2025. The first shows to be viewed in the Digital Dome include a set of six full dome shows, donated by the American Museum of National History.

In lieu of gifts for attendees of the launch event, Wits and Anglo American will make funds available that will allow access to learners from selected quintile 1 – 3 schools to attend shows at no cost at the Wits Anglo American Digital Dome in 2025.

And what’s next?

Wits is home to talented scholars, and it is important for Africans to develop our own content, within our own context. Phase 3 of the project entails building a wing which will house studios and look towards developing content locally in conjunction with the Wits School of Arts, Digital Arts, the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, and other partners. It will also link to Wits’ new AI Institute that will be launched on 19 November in the Digital Dome.