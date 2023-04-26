Newswise —

Investigation of grape seeds discovered at a Byzantine monastery site in Israel suggests the beginnings of the enigmatic Gaza wine and the past of growing grapevines in arid environments.

The seeds recovered from Negev desert settlements in Israel, including one dating back to the 8th century, are thought to belong to a white grape variety and could be the oldest of its type recorded globally.

The white grape variety discovered in the Negev desert settlements is speculated to be associated with the sweet white wine, known as the Gaza wine, mentioned in historical accounts. However, the absence of proof of white grape varieties from that era has previously cast doubt on its actual source.

The Negev desert was the place of origin for the wine, which was exported throughout the Byzantine Empire and to countries such as Germany, France, and Britain. It is believed that the wine was even savored by royal households in these regions.

A group of scholars from the University of York, Tel Aviv University, and the University of Copenhagen utilized genetic assessments to recognize multiple grape cultivars that were cultivated in Negev vineyards, consisting of both black and white grapes.

Dr. Nathan Wales, a faculty member of the Department of Archaeology at the University of York, remarked, "For the first time, genetics has been employed to ascertain the color of an antique grape, providing us with a window into the globally renowned Gaza wine of that time."

"This also presented us with the chance to connect ancient seeds with present-day varieties that are still being cultivated in the Mediterranean region," added Dr. Wales.

"By recognizing the grape cultivars that thrived in the Negev desert during the Byzantine epoch and the genetic traits that were fostered in those parched conditions, we could gain crucial insights into how plant species might be enhanced to endure the harsh climatic circumstances of today," suggested Dr. Wales.

During the Byzantine period, grapevines yielded some of the highest earnings compared to other crops, and trade from the Negev region with locations such as Lebanon and Crete gave rise to present-day variants of red wine that are still produced in those areas to this day.