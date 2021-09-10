Newswise — Austin, Texas- The University of Texas at Austin will offer a new integrated business and engineering honors degree program. The rigorous four-year undergraduate curriculum in the Cockrell School of Engineering and the McCombs School of Business will prepare students for competitive engineering leadership careers.

The Texas Honors Electrical and Computer Engineering and Business degree (Texas ECB) combines two of UT Austin’s most highly regarded programs in a more efficient format than a traditional double major. The two top-five ranked programs, the Cockrell School’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and McCombs School’s Canfield Business Honors Program (CBHP) are highly ranked both nationally and internationally.

“Business and electrical and computer engineering students like to solve important problems and, in today’s world, very few problems are more challenging than those faced by businesses in which computers and information technology are key,” said Andres Almazan, Canfield BHP faculty director at the McCombs School of Business.

Texas ECB offers distinct benefits for students pursuing careers in electrical and computer engineering and business. University leaders plan to recruit high-achieving students with strong quantitative and technical skills from across the nation. The program is a particularly attractive opportunity for aspiring electrical and computing engineers, and students interested in the future of business analytics, product management, and entrepreneurship.

The degree provides hands-on, project-based learning combined with a business curriculum modeled after case-based MBA programs, preparing students to find solutions to the global challenges facing our society. Students will begin honors-level courses in their first semester with a strong foundation in business, electrical and computer engineering.

“The new dual honors program between Texas ECE and McCombs' Canfield Business Honors Program is the perfect framework for growing and nurturing next-generation trailblazers and leaders in engineering, technology, and business,” said Diana Marculescu, department chair of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Cockrell School. “We are excited to provide this option to our most talented students, bringing their diverse backgrounds and interests to the table.”

Texas ECB is seeking top high-school seniors preparing to apply for fall 2022 freshman admission and who are leaders in their schools and communities. The application process opens on August 1, 2021 and runs through December 1, 2021. For more information, visit the Texas ECB website.

