Newswise — The second release of de-identified public-use data from the Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program is now available through the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD) Data and Specimen Hub (DASH).

This comprehensive dataset, collected from a cohort of more than 63,000 participants, offers insights into various aspects of public health, ranging from demographics to pregnancy to critical public health crisis data.

ECHO Cohort data on DASH can serve as a resource for the scientific community to answer big questions about how influences in our early development can affect us throughout our lives and across generations.

Here’s a sample of ECHO Cohort data that researchers can request:

Demographic information

Early development data

Environmental exposure data

Pregnancy and birth information

Data related to public health crises

Learn more at https://echochildren.org/dash/