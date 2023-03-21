Newswise — ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 – The American Cancer Society (ACS) is proud to announce a new editor-in-chief and editor to lead its flagship journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, which publishes the latest information about the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer, as well as nutrition, palliative care, survivorship, and additional topics of interest related to cancer care. Dr. Arif Kamal, chief patient officer at the American Cancer Society, assumed the role of editor-in-chief of CA in late 2022. Dr. Don Dizon, a researcher and professor of medicine and surgery at Brown University, joins the journal as the new editor. He will assume the role on April 1, 2023, when current editor, Dr. Ted Gansler, retires after more than twenty-three years at the journal.

“The CA journal has a long-standing history of connecting thought leaders and clinicians through content that is timely, useful, and inclusive,” said Kamal. “This is thanks to dedicated editors, like Dr. Gansler, editorial board members, reviewers, contributors, and readers who position the journal as a standard bearer in the field.”

In addition to his position at ACS, Dr. Kamal is an oncologist, researcher, professor, and innovative leader at Duke University and the Duke Cancer Institute. He is nationally recognized as an expert in oncology quality assessment and palliative care and has published more than 200 peer-reviewed articles in leading medical journals.

“Dr. Dizon brings world-renowned expertise in cancer care delivery, the oncology workforce, and health equity that will catapult the journal further into the national discourse around oncology innovation and implementation,” said Kamal. “His experience with traditional and newer dissemination routes of knowledge will ensure that the journal is responsive to the needs of all audiences, now and into the future.”

Dr. Dizon is the director of the pelvic malignancies program and hematology-oncology outpatient clinics at the Lifespan Cancer Institute, head of community outreach and engagement at the Legorreta Cancer Center, and director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital. Nationally, he is the vice chair for diversity, equity, inclusion, and professional integrity at the Southwest Oncology Group or SWOG Cancer Research Network. He also is a founding member of the collaboration for outcomes using social media in oncology.

“I consider it one of the highest honors of my career to assume the role of editor at the CA journal, and to succeed Dr. Gansler who has shepherded the journal for over two decades,” said Dizon. “I do want to showcase the content beyond statistics, such as manuscripts, focusing on diversity and equity in the practice of oncology, the importance of survivorship and thriving after cancer, and the delivery of emerging standards of care across cancer disciplines. The opportunity to grow the journal's readership as a common resource for all stakeholders, including the general public, and the rich tradition of continuing to publish high-impact articles that will further our growing understanding of the science of oncology and the impact of cancer on society, is truly exciting.”

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the CA Journal

CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians is the flagship journal of the American Cancer Society reaching a diverse group of oncology specialists, primary care clinicians, and other professionals who interact with cancer patients. CA publishes mission-based content that impacts patient care information. Topics include the prevention, early detection, and treatment of cancer, as well as nutrition, palliative care, survivorship, and additional subjects of interest related to cancer care. CA is published on behalf of the American Cancer Society by Wiley and can be freely accessed online. Follow us on Twitter @CAonline.