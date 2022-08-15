Newswise — DALLAS and NEW YORK, August 15, 2022 — Two leaders in cardiovascular disease science, research and education, the American Heart Association (Association) and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), are joining forces to strengthen and expand educational opportunities focused on advancing the latest research in cardiovascular disease and interventional therapies. The new alliance to produce joint education programs begins immediately with the organizations’ annual scientific meetings this fall. The Association will present educational programming from its annual Scientific Sessions at TCT, and CRF will deliver educational programming from its annual scientific symposium Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) at the Association’s Scientific Sessions, beginning with TCT 2022, September 16-19 in Boston, and the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, November 5-7 in Chicago, respectively.

“This important collaboration with our esteemed CRF colleagues will enrich the educational offerings available at TCT and our Scientific Sessions, further strengthening our quest to improve the quality of cardiovascular care and patient outcomes,” said the American Heart Association’s Chief Executive Officer Nancy Brown. “Harnessing the strengths of our two pioneering organizations with extensive experience in translating the latest scientific breakthroughs into practical therapies is crucial. Together, we aim to boost the pace of knowledge, research and expertise within the cardiovascular disease and cardiac interventional therapy communities to help transform cardiovascular care for patients all over the world, particularly as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its still-to-be-uncovered impacts throughout the body and especially the heart.”

“With visionary thinking and bold action, we can tackle health care’s biggest challenges and improve cardiovascular care and outcomes,” said CRF’s President and Chief Executive Officer Juan F. Granada, M.D. “This collaboration will foster innovative research and education by bringing together world-renowned experts in the field to identify and advance the most promising science in cardiology and interventional cardiology. The future of our profession and the health of our patients will be brighter because of this collective effort.”

The science leaders of both organizations are jointly developing enriching learning opportunities for the professional audiences who are members of their organizations and who engage in their education and lifelong learning programs, particularly the annual scientific meetings.

“The future of medicine is dependent on inspiring and mentoring the next generation of physicians and health care professionals,” said Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF Martin B. Leon, M.D. “This affiliation with the American Heart Association will allow us to cultivate innovative ideas to elevate the quality of education and training available. Collaboration is key to addressing the field’s biggest challenges so that patients everywhere have access to the care they need.”

At TCT 2022, Sept. 16-19 in Boston, the American Heart Association will present Best Practices sessions focused on clinical guidelines and vascular care. The Association’s Scientific Sessions leaders will share live highlights of TCT from the World Connect studio.

CRF will present several sessions at the Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, November 5-7 in Chicago including sessions focused on health technology and innovation and a joint Late-Breaking Clinical Science session, featuring late-breaking science abstracts selected by leaders of both organizations. TCT’s science faculty will share their live highlights from the AHA-TV studio, which will be available live, on-site at the meeting and online in the virtual Scientific Sessions platform.

“This collaboration will forge a unique bridge and provide novel points of connection, knowledge-sharing, mentorship and advancement that will help drive diversity of experience and understanding among cardiovascular clinicians and interventional specialists around the world,” said the Association’s Chief Science and Medical Officer Mariell Jessup, M.D., FAHA. “With the tremendous synergy and significant expertise among our clinicians, surgeons, interventionalists and specialists, our new alliance will lead the way in the next generation of scientific education programs through innovative learning experiences.”

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

The American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022 is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science for health care professionals worldwide. Thousands of physicians, scientists, population researchers, advanced practice nurses and allied health care professionals will convene in Chicago and virtually Saturday, Nov. 5 through Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. This year’s meeting features 500 sessions including presentations, discussions and curricula that will shape the future of cardiovascular science and medicine, including prevention and quality improvement. During the three-day meeting, attendees receive exclusive access to more than 4,000 original research presentations and can earn Continuing Education (CE) or Maintenance of Certification (MOC) credits for educational sessions. The Scientific Sessions Pre-Con Symposia & Early Career Day will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, with sessions on topics such as state of the art cardiovascular care, career development, kidney in cardiovascular disease and more. Engage in Scientific Sessions 2022 on social media via #AHA22.

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 34th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field. The official hashtag is #TCT2022.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

