Newswise — NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 – The Glaucoma Foundation (TGF) and Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) have partnered to launch a new grant aimed at supporting under-represented racial and ethnic minority researchers in the pursuit of glaucoma research. The TGF (sponsored by Patricia Hill) / RPB Fellowships in Glaucoma provide one-year, $10,000 fellowships focused on substantive glaucoma research, including investigation into the etiology, diagnosis and/or treatment of glaucoma, to current ophthalmology fellows with an MD, MD/PhD, PhD or other relevant degree.

“TGF is delighted to be partnering with Research to Prevent Blindness on these timely initiatives to bring greater diversity into the field of glaucoma research – an important step in reducing disparities in vision care,” said Elena Sturman, President and CEO, The Glaucoma Foundation. “Combining our resources will help to accelerate our efforts – to bring greater awareness to glaucoma, to preserve vision, and to find a cure.”

Glaucoma, a group of eye diseases that cause damage to the primary conduit between the eye and the brain—the optic nerve—can lead to vision loss or blindness. Risk factors for glaucoma include being over the age of 60; being of African American or Hispanic/Latino heritage and over age 40; and having a family history of the disease.

At the start of the disease process, glaucoma is often asymptomatic, however, early detection and treatment of glaucoma is key to maintaining vision. Treatments can help protect the optic nerve and extend vision, however, there is currently no cure for glaucoma or its associated vision loss. For this reason, TGF and RPB are joining forces to support researchers who are dedicated to generating new knowledge in the glaucoma space.

“Each mind that gets turned onto glaucoma research is like a candle that sheds light on this disease. We need candles of all types and from all places to cast off the darkness caused by glaucoma,” said Louis Pasquale, MD, FARVO, TGF Scientific Board Co-Chairman; Site Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mount Sinai Hospital; and Director, Eye and Vision Research Institute, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai.

“We look forward to an excellent slate of applicants for these exciting Fellowships that will move the needle on glaucoma research while supporting a healthy and diverse research ecosystem – two critical goals worth championing,” said Brian Hofland, PhD, President of Research to Prevent Blindness.

For more information, visit The Glaucoma Foundation’s application page.

# # #

About The Glaucoma Foundation

The Glaucoma Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people with glaucoma. The Foundation works to encourage and support basic and applied research in glaucoma with a goal of preserving and restoring vision. We strive to be an important resource to help patients, their families, and at-risk individuals to manage their glaucoma through education and outreach.

About Research to Prevent Blindness

The mission of Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB) is to preserve and restore vision by supporting research to develop treatments, preventives and cures for all conditions that damage and destroy sight. Since it was founded 60 years ago, in 1960, RPB has channeled more than $383 million into eye research. As a result, RPB has been identified with nearly every major breakthrough in vision research in that time. Learn more at www.rpbusa.org.