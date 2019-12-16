New Fitness Trends to Help You Achieve 2020 Health Goals

Newswise — (Indianapolis, IN) – It’s that time of year again. Final holiday preparations are coupled with annual reflections and goal setting for the new year. For many, those goals center around health and fitness. If you need some motivation to achieve your 2020 fitness goals, consider incorporating one or several of these new fitness trends from the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). From wearable tech to fitness programming to health and wellness coaching, ACSM’s annual fitness trend forecast can help you. Plus, the trends might even spark ideas for last-minute holiday gifts.

From activity trackers to heart rate monitors to devices that do both and much more, the newest wearable tech offers sophisticated tools to record steps per day, distance run and calories burned. Wearable tech can also support weight management efforts. Setting a daily step goal and using a basic activity tracker to monitor your progress is an easy way to get started moving more and sitting less–a key recommendations from the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd edition. Heart rate-based monitors that sync with a watch or app work for those who want to enhance athletic performance.

offers sophisticated tools to record steps per day, distance run and calories burned. Wearable tech can also support weight management efforts. Setting a daily step goal and using a basic activity tracker to monitor your progress is an easy way to get started moving more and sitting less–a key recommendations from the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, 2nd edition. Heart rate-based monitors that sync with a watch or app work for those who want to enhance athletic performance. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) uses repeated cycles of short exercise alternated with rest. Sessions typically last less than 30 minutes yet lead to fitness improvements. HIIT can be good for aging women who struggle with weight gain and are at greater risk of age-associated muscle loss. Beginning exercisers should start slow.

Group training offers a great solution if you want to try new types of exercise. These classes provide motivation, encouragement, a sense of community and a chance to learn proper techniques from instructors. These classes are good for beginners and experienced exercisers.

Strength training can make everyday activities easier; help maintain bone health and promote weight loss.

Personal training. One-on-one training with a certified personal trainer or exercise physiologist can help you learn proper techniques, try new exercises and keep you accountable. A well-rounded fitness assessment from your exercise physiologist and subsequent tracking over time can help you adjust your training and diet to reach your goals and optimize performance. Aspiring personal trainers should consider certification through ACSM.

Body weight training. Popular for building strength and endurance with minimal equipment, body weight training focuses on dynamic movements to build strength and endurance. This type of training can be done almost anywhere, which is great for your budget and home workouts.

You know you need to exercise regularly, eat healthier, reduce stress and get enough sleep. Easier said than done sometimes. Hire a certified health and wellness coach to help you actually do it!

Employing Certified Fitness Professionals. Aspiring fitness pros need an essential knowledge base to work with clients that is acquired through a certified education program. Consider one of ACSM’s certifications.

You can find more resources online and view the full list of ACSM’s top 20 fitness trends in the article “Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2020.”

Remember, whether you decide to incorporate one, several or none of these fitness trends, make sure you find time to be active. Health and fitness will always be trendy!

# # #