Newswise — Bethesda, MD (August 8, 2022) – The August issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science, including a brand new ACG clinical guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with gastroparesis. This issue also includes articles on polypectomy technique, H. pylori antibiotic resistance, disparities in liver transplantation, cannabidiol for functional dyspepsia, how to implement the recent ACG clinical guideline on Barrett’s esophagus, eosinophilic esophagitis, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below

ACG Clinical Guideline: Gastroparesis

Camilleri, et al.

Randomized Controlled Trial Investigating Cold Snare and Forceps Polypectomy Among Small POLYPs in Rates of Complete Resection: The TINYPOLYP Trial

Wei, et al.

In this RCT, authors compared the use of cold snare and cold forceps as polypectomy techniques in polyps smaller than or equal to 3mm. While the US Multi-Society Task Force recommends cold snare polypectomy for polyps greater than or equal to 5mm, the authors found cold forceps polypectomy to be noninferior for polyps smaller than or equal to 3mm and to require less time.

Helicobacter pylori Antibiotic Resistance in the United States Between 2011-2021: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Ho, et al.

A review and meta-analysis of antibiotic resistance showed significant resistance to metronidazole, clarithromycin and levofloxacin in the United States as a treatment for H. pylori infection over the past 10 years, but with limited data about patterns of resistance. The authors highlight that better data collection about these patterns is needed to select an optimal first-line treatment.

Recommendations on the Appropriate Management of Steroids and Discharge Planning During and After Hospital Admission for Moderate-Severe Ulcerative Colitis: Results of a RAND Appropriateness Panel

Dulai, et al.

Addressing hospitalization for acute ulcerative colitis flares, the authors provide recommendations for steroid dosing, discharge criteria, patient monitoring, and postdischarge use of biologics or small molecules.

