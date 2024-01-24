Newswise — The American College of Gastroenterology is proud to announce that Volume 1 of the Guide to the Guidelines series from authors Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG, and Hetal A. Karsan, MD, FACG, is available for purchase via the College’s online ACG Store. This publication offers clinical vignettes to demonstrate the implementation of ACG Clinical Guidelines in gastroenterology and hepatology practice.

Both authors have served as editors and contributors to The American Journal of Gastroenterology and started this three-volume project after seeing a strong desire among clinicians to learn the ACG guidelines in an efficient, accessible, and fun way.

Co-author Dr. Hetal Karsan commented, "We've included many pearls of information with concise tidbits in this book, which every GI provider may want to keep handy for their clinical practice. The book's conversational style of the guidelines with case-based examples was written to keep readers awake and alert."

“ACG Clinical Guidelines are trusted, valuable resources and critical reading for gastroenterologists, but reading through 70+ guidelines encompassing well over 4,000 pages of text and drawing from over 10,000 citations is not easy sledding,” noted co-author Dr. Brennan Spiegel. “This is a vignette-driven exploration of the guidelines dosed with ample interpretation from years of clinical experience, pragmatic tips on how to apply the guidelines to your practice, and answers to common questions raised but not directly addressed by the guidelines,” he continued.

Guide to the Guidelines, Volume 1 is an essential companion for gastroenterologists, offering a unique approach to translating thousands of pages of ACG guidelines into a volume that “brings the ACG material to life in ways that a typical textbook might fall short,” added Dr. Spiegel.

About Volume 1

Guide to the Guidelines, Volume 1, Bread and Butter GI, addresses common luminal topics that comprise everyday GI practice, including:

Neurogastroenterology and motility guidelines (IBS and SIBO)

Esophagus guidelines (GERD, Barrett’s esophagus, and achalasia)

GI cancers and colonoscopy (colorectal cancer screening, GI polyposis syndrome)

Quality Matters (colonoscopy quality, bowel prep guidelines)

Guide to the Guidelines, Volume 1 is available for purchase at the ACG Store, bit.ly/GtoGvol1-purchase

About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 18,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College’s vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org