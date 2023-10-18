Newswise — (Bethesda, MD) October 18, 2023 — The American College of Gastroenterology is proud to announce the debut of its “Guide to the Guidelines” series from authors Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, FACG, and Hetal Karsan MD, FACG. This publication offers clinical vignettes to demonstrate the implementation of ACG Clinical Guidelines in clinical gastroenterology and hepatology practice. Volume 1 will be for sale at the ACG 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting, in limited quantities, with online ordering beginning in November. Preorders are also available.

ACG Clinical Guidelines are trusted, valuable resources and critical reading for gastroenterologists, but “reading through 70+ guidelines encompassing well over 4,000 pages of text and drawing from over 10,000 citations is not easy sledding,” notes author Dr. Brennan Spiegel. “This is a vignette-driven exploration of the guidelines dosed with ample interpretation from years of clinical experience, pragmatic tips on how to apply the guidelines to your practice, and answers to common questions raised but not directly addressed by the guidelines,” he continues. Guide to the Guidelines, Vol. 1, is an essential companion for gastroenterologists, offering a unique approach to translating thousands of pages of ACG guidelines into a volume that “brings the ACG material to life in ways that a typical textbook might fall short.”

The authors will be onsite at ACG 2023 in Vancouver to meet with attendees at the following locations and times (Pacific Time):

ACG Store

Friday, October 20: 4:00 pm – 5:15 pm

Saturday, October 21: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm & 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Sunday, October 22: 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Monday, October 23: 10:30 am – 11:30 am & 12:45 pm – 2:15 pm

ACG Booth (Booth #631)

Sunday, October 22: 6:15 pm – 7:00 pm

