New Guideline Aims to Transform Evaluation and Care of Children and Adolescents with ADHD

The Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics is releasing a groundbreaking guideline for the diagnosis and care of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders in children and youth in a supplement to its February 2020 issue.

Newswise — The Society for Developmental and Behavior Pediatrics Clinical Practice Guideline for the Assessment and Treatment of Children and Adolescents with Complex ADHD (SDBP Complex ADHD Guideline) provides recommendations for the evaluation and treatment of ADHD in youths that is rooted in an understanding of how the disorder affects function in children across behavioral, social and academic settings, as well as how it impacts adolescence and adulthood for most patients.

While ADHD is highly prevalent in the United States, advancements in its assessment and treatment have not mirrored those of other serious, chronic childhood illnesses. For many children, ADHD is persistent in adulthood and can lead to coexisting psychiatric disorders. The SDBP guideline aims to provide a framework for a more systematic approach to diagnosing and treating children with complex ADHD.

