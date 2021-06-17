Dr. Sarah Kopelovich, a psychologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine, was the lead author of a statement by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration calling cognitive behavioral therapy the standard of care for psychosis. 

Currently just 1% of people who need this therapy get it, she said. Psychosis is the defining criteria for people diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Sarah L. Kopelovich, PhD (pronouns: she/her)
Assistant Professor|Professorship in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Psychosis
SPIRIT Lab and Center for Mental Health, Policy, and the Law
Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences
University of Washington School of Medicine

Founding Member & Communications Officer of North America CBT for Psychosis Network.

