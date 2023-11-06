BYLINE: New Insights on Long COVID

David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • What is long COVID, and how common is it? (SOT@ :14, TRT :32)
  • Why do some people get long COVID and others do not? (SOT@ :55, TRT :29)
  • What does the latest research say about potential causes of the condition? (SOT@ 1:33, TRT :33)
  • How can we prevent long COVID? (SOT@ 2:15, TRT :25)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:49, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes. Should you have any questions, please contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Healthcare Vaccines Coronavirus
KEYWORDS
covid COVID -19 COVID-19 COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Long COVID Long COVID and Heart Disease long COVID in children and adults long covid research Long COVID symptoms long COVID-19 Fatigue Shortness Of Breath Dizziness Headache Sleep Anxiety Depression COVID vaccination covid vaccine COVID vaccines Seratonin anti-depressants anti-depressant
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You