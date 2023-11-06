BYLINE: New Insights on Long COVID
David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.
- What is long COVID, and how common is it? (SOT@ :14, TRT :32)
- Why do some people get long COVID and others do not? (SOT@ :55, TRT :29)
- What does the latest research say about potential causes of the condition? (SOT@ 1:33, TRT :33)
- How can we prevent long COVID? (SOT@ 2:15, TRT :25)
- Video b-roll begins @ 2:49, TRT 1:20
To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.
As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes. Should you have any questions, please contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722.