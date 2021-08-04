Newswise — CHICAGO – (Aug. 4, 2021) – The July/August 2021 issue of the Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases (JVRD), the official peer-reviewed, scientific journal of the American Society of Retina Specialists, has been published.
The July/August issue of JVRD (Volume 5 Issue 4) features an editorial, original papers, case reports and case reviews, including:
Editorial
Donald J. D’Amico, MD, Timothy G. Murray, MD, MBA, and Jill F. Blim, MS
Original Papers
Open-Globe Injury With Intraocular Foreign Body
Filippos Vingopoulos, Yvonne Wang, Seanna Grob, Chloe Yang Ling Li, Dean Eliott, Leo A. Kim, Demetrios G. Vavvas, and John B. Miller
Retinal Detachment and Laser Retinopexy Rates During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Timothy M. Janetos, Andrew N. Hall, and Manjot K. Gill
Five-Year Follow-up of Microincisional Vitrectomy Surgery, Endolaser Tumor Ablation, and Gene-Expression Profiling in Small Uveal Melanoma
Timothy G. Murray, Victor M. Villegas, Austin Bach, and Aaron S. Gold
A History of Anti-VEGF Inhibitors in the Ophthalmic Literature: A Bibliographic Review
Todd D. Whitescarver, Samuel D. Hobbs, Christian I. Wade, Jordan W. Winegar, Marcus H. Colyer, Ashvini K. Reddy, Paul M. Drayna, and Grant A. Justin
Active Learning of Contrast Sensitivity to Assess Visual Function in Macula-Off Retinal Detachment
Merina Thomas, Rebecca F. Silverman, Filippos Vingopoulos, Megan Kasetty, Gina Yu, Esther L. Kim, Amro A. Omari, Katherine A. Joltikov, Eun Y. Choi, Leo A. Kim, David N. Zacks, and John B. Miller
Risk of Infectious Endophthalmitis From a Resident-Performed Intravitreal Injection
- Russell Day, Jr, Janice C. Law, and Jennifer L. Lindsey
Brolucizumab-Associated Intraocular Inflammation in Eyes Without Retinal Vasculitis
Andre J. Witkin, Paul Hahn, Timothy G. Murray, J. Fernando Arevalo, Kevin J. Blinder, Netan Choudhry, Geoff G. Emerson, Roger A. Goldberg, Stephen J. Kim, Joel Pearlman, Eric W. Schneider, Homayoun Tabandeh, and Robert W. Wong, for the Research and Safety in Therapeutics Committee, American Society of Retina Specialists
Lens and Peripheral Retinal Relationships During Vitrectomy: Comparison of 23-, 25-, and 27-Gauge Vitrectomy and Curved Endolaser Probes
Jacob S. Duker, Michael J. Venincasa, Pedro F. Monsalve, Armando L. Garcia, Sander R. Dubovy, William E. Smiddy, and Jayanth Sridhar
Randomized, Comparative Study of Full- and Half-Dose Fluorescein Angiography
Vaama Patel, Sarah Syeda, John Zeiter, Nariman Nassiri, Chaesik Kim, Alan Truhan, Christopher Chapman, Christopher Adam, Anthony Parendo, Mack Savage, and Gary Abrams
Case Series
Persistent Air Bubble Sequestered at the Silicone Oil–Silicone Intraocular Lens Interface as a Cause of Reversible Visual Distortion
Joshua S. Agranat and Dean Eliott
Pneumatic Vitreolysis With Intravitreal Air for Focal Vitreomacular Traction
Mark E. Seamone, Uriel Rubin, Parampal S. Grewal, and Mark Greve
Cryptococcal Meningitis Presenting as Endophthalmitis in an Otherwise Asymptomatic Patient
Travis J. Peck, Michael J. Ammar, and James P. Dunn
Case Reports
Recurrent Spontaneous Macular Hole Formation and Resolution in a Patient With Previous Vitrectomy
Nathalie Massamba, Eric K. Chin, and David R.P. Almeida
Vitrectomy for Tractional Retinal Detachment Due to Combined Hamartoma of the Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium
Katherine E. Holekamp and Nancy M. Holekamp
###
About JVRD
The Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases (JVRD) is the official peer-reviewed, scientific journal of the American Society of Retina specialists.
With this world-class online and print publication, ASRS provides a trusted resource for the highest-quality research and clinical information in the rapidly evolving field of retina.
The journal focuses exclusively on publishing original basic, translational and clinical research papers across the spectrum of vitreoretinal diseases. Learn more at https://journals.sagepub.com/home/vrd.
About ASRS
The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) is the largest organization of retina specialists in the world, representing more than 3,000 members in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 63 countries. Retina specialists are board-certified ophthalmologists who have completed fellowship training in the medical and surgical treatment of retinal diseases. The mission of the ASRS is to provide a collegial and open forum for education, to advance the understanding and treatment of vitreoretinal diseases, and to enhance the ability of its members to provide the highest quality of patient care. Learn more at ASRS.org.