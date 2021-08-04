Newswise — CHICAGO – (Aug. 4, 2021) – The July/August 2021 issue of the Journal of VitreoRetinal Diseases (JVRD), the official peer-reviewed, scientific journal of the American Society of Retina Specialists, has been published.

Editorial

From the Editors

Donald J. D’Amico, MD, Timothy G. Murray, MD, MBA, and Jill F. Blim, MS

Original Papers

Open-Globe Injury With Intraocular Foreign Body

Filippos Vingopoulos, Yvonne Wang, Seanna Grob, Chloe Yang Ling Li, Dean Eliott, Leo A. Kim, Demetrios G. Vavvas, and John B. Miller

Retinal Detachment and Laser Retinopexy Rates During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Timothy M. Janetos, Andrew N. Hall, and Manjot K. Gill

Five-Year Follow-up of Microincisional Vitrectomy Surgery, Endolaser Tumor Ablation, and Gene-Expression Profiling in Small Uveal Melanoma

Timothy G. Murray, Victor M. Villegas, Austin Bach, and Aaron S. Gold

A History of Anti-VEGF Inhibitors in the Ophthalmic Literature: A Bibliographic Review

Todd D. Whitescarver, Samuel D. Hobbs, Christian I. Wade, Jordan W. Winegar, Marcus H. Colyer, Ashvini K. Reddy, Paul M. Drayna, and Grant A. Justin

Active Learning of Contrast Sensitivity to Assess Visual Function in Macula-Off Retinal Detachment

Merina Thomas, Rebecca F. Silverman, Filippos Vingopoulos, Megan Kasetty, Gina Yu, Esther L. Kim, Amro A. Omari, Katherine A. Joltikov, Eun Y. Choi, Leo A. Kim, David N. Zacks, and John B. Miller

Risk of Infectious Endophthalmitis From a Resident-Performed Intravitreal Injection

Russell Day, Jr, Janice C. Law, and Jennifer L. Lindsey

Brolucizumab-Associated Intraocular Inflammation in Eyes Without Retinal Vasculitis

Andre J. Witkin, Paul Hahn, Timothy G. Murray, J. Fernando Arevalo, Kevin J. Blinder, Netan Choudhry, Geoff G. Emerson, Roger A. Goldberg, Stephen J. Kim, Joel Pearlman, Eric W. Schneider, Homayoun Tabandeh, and Robert W. Wong, for the Research and Safety in Therapeutics Committee, American Society of Retina Specialists

Lens and Peripheral Retinal Relationships During Vitrectomy: Comparison of 23-, 25-, and 27-Gauge Vitrectomy and Curved Endolaser Probes

Jacob S. Duker, Michael J. Venincasa, Pedro F. Monsalve, Armando L. Garcia, Sander R. Dubovy, William E. Smiddy, and Jayanth Sridhar

Randomized, Comparative Study of Full- and Half-Dose Fluorescein Angiography

Vaama Patel, Sarah Syeda, John Zeiter, Nariman Nassiri, Chaesik Kim, Alan Truhan, Christopher Chapman, Christopher Adam, Anthony Parendo, Mack Savage, and Gary Abrams

Case Series

Persistent Air Bubble Sequestered at the Silicone Oil–Silicone Intraocular Lens Interface as a Cause of Reversible Visual Distortion

Joshua S. Agranat and Dean Eliott

Pneumatic Vitreolysis With Intravitreal Air for Focal Vitreomacular Traction

Mark E. Seamone, Uriel Rubin, Parampal S. Grewal, and Mark Greve

Cryptococcal Meningitis Presenting as Endophthalmitis in an Otherwise Asymptomatic Patient

Travis J. Peck, Michael J. Ammar, and James P. Dunn

Case Reports

Recurrent Spontaneous Macular Hole Formation and Resolution in a Patient With Previous Vitrectomy

Nathalie Massamba, Eric K. Chin, and David R.P. Almeida

Vitrectomy for Tractional Retinal Detachment Due to Combined Hamartoma of the Retina and Retinal Pigment Epithelium

Katherine E. Holekamp and Nancy M. Holekamp

