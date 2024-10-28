Newswise — Boston (Oct. 28, 2024) - A study published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reports on data showing that Combination ICS-SABA and ICS-Formoterol asthma treatments are more effective than SAMA-only treatment, Details of the study were presented in a session at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston.

Highlighted information includes:

Reliever inhalers, including bronchodilator-only relievers (short-acting beta agonists [SABA]), such as albuterol, or inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) with either SABA or formoterol, are indicated for patients with asthma to acutely relieve symptoms of dyspnea, wheezing or cough. The study systematically compared the three inhaled asthma reliever therapies and analyzed, using network meta-analysis, 27 randomized clinical trials including 50,496 children and adults with asthma.

Compared to SABA alone relievers, anti-inflammatory relievers (those containing ICS) reduced severe asthma exacerbations and improved asthma symptom control.

Compared to ICS-SABA relievers, ICS-formoterol relievers reduced severe asthma exacerbations. The absolute improvements depended on the risk of having a severe exacerbation, with smaller benefits in lower risk populations compared to populations at higher risk for exacerbations.

These results show the superiority of anti-inflammatory relievers - ICS-SABA and ICS-formoterol - over SABA alone relievers, which only relieve asthma symptoms without addressing the underlying inflammation that ultimately drives asthma.

The data will inform an upcoming asthma guideline from the Joint Task Force on Practice Parameters – a collaborative partnership between the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

