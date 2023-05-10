Linda Hovanessian Larsen, MD, a breast cancer radiologist with Keck Medicine of USC and the director of the Division of Breast Imaging at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, is available to talk about the new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommending mammography starting at age 40 rather than 50.

According to Larsen:

“The new guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommending mammography starting at age 40 rather than 50 are a significant benefit to patients and physicians that will help better address the disparities in breast cancer screening and treatment among Black, Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander, Native American and Alaskan Native women.

“However, as a breast cancer radiologist, I strongly believe, in accordance with the American College of Radiology, that mammography should be performed annually rather than every other year in women of average risk to detect breast cancer earlier.

“In addition, breast imaging physicians with Keck Medicine often provide supplemental screenings using ultrasounds or MRIs in addition to mammograms for women with dense breasts because they are at a higher risk for developing cancer.

“Nevertheless, these new guidelines are moving in the right direction.”