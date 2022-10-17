Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal on digital health, with the first issue to be published in early 2023. Articles will be published ahead of issue as they are accepted.

The journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, will focus on the digital transformation that is reshaping health care. It will join Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes, an open-access journal edited by Taimur Sher, M.B.B.S., M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist, that publishes the latest research on health care delivery.

The inaugural editor-in-chief of Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health is Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, M.D., co-director of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cardiology and chair of the Division of Preventive Cardiology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

"We know it is a matter of time that we will be practicing medicine in an entirely different way, thanks to the use of mobile technology, smart electronic medical records, platform care, artificial intelligence and many other advances in digital health," says Dr. Lopez-Jimenez. "My vision for Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health is to be part of this disruptive transformation by providing investigators, clinicians and innovators a unique platform to share their experiences with a combination of traditional scientific reporting formats and also novel formats like vignettes, use cases and immersive experiences using video articles."

Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health will focus on translation, implementation and adaptation of digital health solutions, with a particular interest in applications and real-life validations. As part of its innovative approach, the journal will go outside the standard scientific paper format and cover groundbreaking case studies, implementation examples, and disruptive methods.

Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health will be a digital-only, peer-reviewed journal.

The journal will cover the broad field of digital health, with original articles, reviews, editorials and commentary on issues such as:

AI and machine learning

Informatics

Telemedicine

Electronic health records

Virtual reality and extended reality

Platform care

Wearables

Mobile technology

Innovation in research methodology in digital health

Regulatory issues

Ethics

Health equity in the digital world

Entrepreneurship

Commercialization

The manuscript submission process will use Editorial Manager, and the journal will be hosted on a custom website and on Elsevier's ScienceDirect platform. Dr. Lopez-Jimenez welcomes inquiries about submitting articles to the new journal.

The journal is aiming for an international audience and will be of special interest to researchers and academicians working in medicine, biomechanical engineering, computer sciences, bioinformatics, population health, preventive medicine, mobile technology and nanoscience.

Mayo Clinic Proceedings, edited by Karl Nath, M.D., a Mayo Clinic nephrologist and researcher, is a monthly peer-reviewed journal that publishes original articles and reviews on clinical and laboratory medicine, clinical research and clinical epidemiology.



The journal, sponsored by Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research as part of its commitment to physician education, has been published for nearly a century. Mayo Clinic Proceedings recently reported that its 2022 journal impact factor increased to 11.104, the highest ever and an increase of almost 3.5 from last year. That puts it in the top 13% of general and internal medicine journals internationally.

About Mayo Clinic Proceedings

Mayo Clinic Proceedings is a monthly peer-reviewed journal that publishes original articles and reviews on clinical and laboratory medicine, clinical research, basic science research, and clinical epidemiology. The journal, sponsored by the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research as part of its commitment to physician education, has been published for 95 years and has a circulation of 127,000.

