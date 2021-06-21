Newswise — The UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center has named Edward Kim as the new medical director for the Office of Clinical Research (OCR). Kim assumes his new role on July 1, 2021.

Kim is a UC Davis Health medical oncologist and associate professor of internal medicine who specializes in treating gastrointestinal malignancies including pancreatic, liver, bile duct, esophageal, stomach, and colorectal cancer. He has conducted extensive clinical trials and was a recipient of the National Cancer Institute Cancer Clinical Team Leadership Award in 2015.

Kim will report to Karen Kelly, Associate Director for Clinical Research, who previously held the post of OCR medical director.

“As our new medical director of the Office of Clinical Research, Kim will lead the cancer center into the next era of oncology research, ensuring our innovative clinical investigations will meet federal, state and local requirements while promoting a collaborative research culture,” UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Primo “Lucky” Lara, Jr. said.

Kim has a particular interest in novel treatments for pancreatic cancer and currently serves as chair of the UC Davis Pancreatic Cancer Research Incubator as well as chair of the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) which provides impartial oversight of investigator-initiated cancer trials.

As Kim steps into his new position, Brian Jonas will succeed him as chair of the DSMC. Jonas has been serving as co-chair of the DSMC. Jonas is an associate professor who specializes in acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. His clinical and translational research focuses on the development and application of novel therapeutic agents, especially stem cell/bone marrow transplants.