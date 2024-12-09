Newswise — Community leaders and entrepreneurs are among the newest members of Cal State Fullerton’s Philanthropic Foundation Board of Governors, the nonprofit auxiliary organization established to build and strengthen CSUF’s relations with the community and encourage advocacy, investment in and support of the university.

New to the board this fall are Ronald S. Rochon, president, Cal State Fullerton; Kristin Crellin ’95, senior vice president, community and membership development, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union; Victor Dominguez ’04, president and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles; and Kimberly Shiner, executive director, vice president of University Advancement, Cal State Fullerton.

Members of the 2024-25 Executive Committee

Board chair — Jon C. Smith ’02, partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Board chair-elect; chair, nominations and governance — Darren Jones ’91, executive director, technology strategy and transformation, The Walt Disney Co.

Chair, Marketing and Communications — Paul Carter ’92, partner, Bergkvist, Bergkvist, and Carter, LLP

Member-at-Large — Ajá Reneé Clarke, chief of staff, office of the CEO, Southern California Edison

Chair, Finance and Investment — Scott Coler ’85, president, Capital Pacific Real Estate

Co-Chair, Advocacy — Rachelle Cracchiolo ’71, ’76, CEO, Teacher Created Materials

Chair, Resource Development — Laurie Haack , ’79, ’06, radar software product line manager, Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Co-Chair, Advocacy — Peter W. Mitchell , president and CEO, P.M. Consulting Inc.

Chair, Audit — Paul Treinen ’90, managing principal of office, CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Returning Board Members

Bios of our board members are available on the board of governors website.

Laura Archuleta ’86, ’91, president and CEO, Jamboree Housing

Michael Boomsma, senior vice president of education and facilities, Cordoba Corp.

Joseph Cervantes , retired, executive vice president of operations, R.D. Olson Construction

Matt Clabaugh , principal, The Valencia Group Inc.

Terry M. Giles ’70, owner and president, Giles Enterprises

Gary Green ’80, executive vice president regional director, California Bank & Trust

Tina Javid , regional public affairs manager, Southern California Gas Co.

Robert E. Jechart ’79, founder and CEO, RJE International and Oceanbotics

Larry Labrado ’97, director of corporate social responsibility and strategic initiatives, Disneyland Resort

Jonathan Morales ’06, managing director for community and business development, JPMorgan Chase

Sonny Nguyen , CEO, 7 Leaves Cafe

Scott O’Brien ’77, chairman, The Safariland Group

Payman Roshan , senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Orange County

Pamela Schweitzer ’82, retired, assistant surgeon general and 10th chief pharmacist officer, United States Public Health Service

Douglas G. Stewart ’87, president and CEO, Marts & Lundy

Kathleen Taylor ’82, retired, investor/co-owner, MV Properties

Chris Venhoff, senior vice president, Inland SoCal consumer banking market leader, U.S. Bank

Appointed Board Members

Alumni representative — Kathleen (Kathie) Hodge ’71, retired, president, Fullerton College

Student representative — Joe Morales , president, CSUF Associated Students Inc.

Faculty representative — Natalie Fousekis, professor, CSUF Department of History; director, The Lawrence de Graaf Center for Oral and Public History

Ex-Officio

Stefanie Light ’96, chief of operations, University Advancement, Cal State Fullerton; secretary

Jason Ono, CFO and assistant vice president, University Advancement Administration and Finance, Cal State Fullerton; chief financial officer

Visit foundation.fullerton.edu/ governance/governors for more information

