A research team comprising of multiple institutes in China has found that while the wheel may not need to be reinvented, the development of new nano-wheels can offer significant benefits. The team has successfully fabricated a novel family of metallic compounds, each possessing unique properties that make them highly desirable for use in next-generation technologies, including advanced sensors.

Their findings were made available online on March 12 in Polyoxometalates.

Co-corresponding author Yan-Zhen Zheng, who is also a professor in the Frontier Institute of Science and Technology (FIST) at Xi'an Jiaotong University, stated that polymetallic complexes are highly intriguing not only due to their appealing molecular structure but also because of their versatile applications in various fields.

According to Professor Yan-Zhen Zheng, polymetallic complexes, which consist of multiple atoms of different metals or a combination of metals and other elements, have the potential to confer specific properties to materials if the molecules can be successfully synthesized. These properties may include fluorescence or glowing capabilities, as well as magnetic properties that enable drastic temperature changes and precise control. The unique characteristics of polymetallic complexes make them promising candidates for a wide range of applications in various fields.

The components of the complexes are geometrically diverse, requiring significant coordination, according to Zheng.

Professor Yan-Zhen Zheng and his research team specifically focused on developing polymetallic complexes using lanthanide elements, which are a group of 15 metallic materials commonly known as rare earth elements. In their research, they utilized europium, terbium, and gadolinium to create these novel polymetallic complexes. Lanthanide elements are known for their unique electronic properties and have a wide range of applications in various technological fields due to their exceptional magnetic, luminescent, and catalytic properties.

Researcher explained that previous research has revealed that controlling the hydrolysis, or the breakdown of compounds with water, of lanthanide metal ions in the presence of suitable organic ligands can be a powerful strategy for obtaining the desired species in polymetallic complexes. A ligand is a molecule that forms bonds with a metal atom, and its addition to the complex can help stabilize the overall structure. This approach allows for precise manipulation of the composition and structure of the polymetallic complexes, leading to the development of novel compounds with tailored properties for potential applications in advanced technologies.

In their study, the researchers employed hydrolysis to breakdown lanthanide metals in a solution containing a ligand called tricine. Tricine is a molecule that possesses multiple arms composed of oxygen and hydrogen, allowing it to accommodate a wide range of metals and effectively stabilize the resulting clusters. By utilizing tricine as a ligand, the research team was able to carefully manipulate the hydrolysis process to obtain the desired polymetallic complexes with tailored properties. This approach enabled them to fabricate novel compounds with unique structures and potential applications in advanced technologies.

Professor Yan-Zhen Zheng stated that by utilizing a straightforward hydrolysis reaction, they were able to successfully synthesize three lanthanide nano-clusters. Further analysis through X-ray diffraction revealed that these nano-clusters possessed a stable, wheel-like structure. Due to the presence of various lanthanide metal ions in these analogues, each compound exhibited distinct properties. This highlights the versatility and potential of polymetallic complexes in tailoring properties based on the specific combination of lanthanide metals, paving the way for the development of next-generation technologies that could benefit from these unique compounds.

The research team's findings revealed that the europium-based cluster exhibited red fluorescence emissions, while the terbium-based cluster showed green fluorescence emissions. On the other hand, the gadolinium-based cluster exhibited potential applications in magnetic cooling, which is a process that utilizes magnetic properties to achieve temperature changes. Professor Yan-Zhen Zheng mentioned that the research group is continuing their investigations into the synthesis and application of these polymetallic clusters. This suggests ongoing efforts to explore the potential of these novel compounds for various technological applications and further optimize their properties for practical uses in advanced technologies.

The research team for this study also included other contributors, namely Peng-Fei Sun, Xiao-Nan Zhang, Cai-Hong Fan, and co-corresponding author Wei-Peng Chen. All of them are affiliated with various institutes at Xi'an Jiaotong University, including the Frontier Institute of Science and Technology (FIST), the State Key Laboratory of Mechanical Behavior for Materials, the MOE Key Laboratory for Nonequilibrium Synthesis of Condensed Matter, the Xi'an Key Laboratory of Sustainable Energy and Materials Chemistry, and the School of Chemistry. Their collaborative efforts highlight the interdisciplinary nature of the research, involving expertise from different fields to achieve the successful synthesis and characterization of the novel polymetallic clusters.

This work was supported by various funding sources, including the National Science Foundation of China, the Special Support Plan of Shaanxi Province for Young Top-Notch Talent, the Instrument Analysis Center of Xi'an Jiaotong University, and the Fundamental Research Fund for Central Universities. These funding sources provided crucial support for the research, demonstrating the recognition and importance of the study's findings and their potential implications for advancing the field of materials science and technology.