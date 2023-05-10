Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — May 10, 2023 — The Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye®, the world’s only free, public museum dedicated to the science of sight, today announced the opening of Decoding the Eye: Signs and Symbols, a new exhibit exploring how the eye appears as a symbol throughout time. The exhibit will run from May 2023 to April 2024.

“The eye is often used to suggest higher power, one that sees all, knows all, and wishes people good or evil,” said Jenny Benjamin, director of the Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye. “This exhibit is for history buffs and pop culture lovers alike. Viewers will gain an understanding of how ancient and modern eye-related objects from around the world represent enlightenment, healing and protection to different cultures.”

Featured artifacts include the ancient Egyptian Eye of Horus, pendants protecting against the evil eye, patron saints of eyes in the Catholic canon, and more. While touring the museum, viewers are invited to listen to a Spotify playlist of songs with eye-themed or eye-related lyrics.

Visitors also have access to a free guided tour at 2 p.m. daily during the summer season, May 24 to September 6.

The Museum of the Eye is located on the ground floor of the American Academy of Ophthalmology in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood.

The museum will open at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, during the summer season. For more on museum hours, visit: www.aao.org/museum

For more information, see the museum’s media kit: www.aao.org/museum-media-kit

