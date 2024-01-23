Newswise — Miami, FL – January 22, 2024 – The Desai Sethi Institute of Urology (DSUI) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine unveiled the findings of its inaugural State of Urology survey and report today, which provides insights into the current landscape of urology and outlines implications for the future direction of the specialty. The report captures the perspectives of urologists and the general public on critical issues and emerging trends in urology.

“I am proud to present this comprehensive report, a testament to our dedication to leading the field and propelling advancements in urology,” said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., founding director of DSUI and chair of urology at the Miller School. “Our survey results underscore the critical role that multidisciplinary collaboration and emerging technology will play in the future of urology, both central elements of our approach at DSUI that have already allowed us to attract some of the best and brightest minds to meet the needs of our patient population.”

The survey reveals a strong consensus among urologists on the importance of cross-disciplinary collaboration. More than nine out of ten urologists who participated in the survey (93%) agreed that working with other medical specialties is crucial for managing complex urological cases. Moreover, 87% believe that such collaboration is vital for the discovery of new treatments or therapies.

Emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), are also expected to revolutionize urology. Nearly half (47%) of urologists identified the development of new technologies as the most impactful trend in the coming years. Whereas urologists are, for the most part, not currently integrating AI into their scope of work, a staggering 87% plan to integrate AI and machine learning into their practice within the next three years.

However, the study also found a persistent gap in the general public’s understanding of urology, although nearly half (48%) of the U.S. adult respondents acknowledged the importance of urology in supporting or maintaining their personal health. Almost a quarter (23%) reported having experienced potential urological symptoms and not seeking treatment from a urologist, and more than a third (37%) associate urological care with uncomfortable, embarrassing or invasive procedures.

“In the ever-evolving landscape of urology, understanding the patient’s perspective remains paramount,” said Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., director of reproductive urology at DSUI. “This report takes the current pulse of our field, pinpointing opportunities to accelerate improvements in patient care or the discovery of new and exciting treatments.”

Based on the findings of the study, DSUI recommends that urologists take the following actions:

Drive Multidisciplinary Collaboration : Urologists and health systems/hospitals equipped with urology departments should actively seek to attract exceptional medical professionals from diverse fields such as biomedical engineering, oncology, radiology, translational research and other disciplines. This deliberate effort to assemble a team of diverse specialists will cultivate synergies, fostering collaboration that is poised to significantly elevate patient outcomes. Leverage Technology Excellence : Through an expanded recruitment strategy targeting top-tier national talent in urology, urologists and hospitals/health systems with urology departments should aim to fortify their capability to overcome obstacles in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. This initiative can position urologists to effectively address and navigate challenges, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of technological advancements in the field. Bridge Patient-Urologist Perspectives : Closing the gap between patient and urologist priorities in urological care is essential. While both urologists and patients alike emphasize early detection and prevention, patients prioritize minimizing invasive procedures and discomfort more than urologists. To enhance patient connection, urologists should actively address patient needs, even if divergent from their own. Foster Collaboration with General Practitioners : Recognizing the vital role of primary care providers (PCPs), our emphasis on collaboration extends beyond specialists to include these frontline healthcare professionals. Partnering with PCPs is paramount to ensuring patients receive timely and targeted care from the appropriate specialists, underscoring our commitment to comprehensive and efficient healthcare delivery.

The DSUI State of Urology Survey & Report is a landmark study that highlights current trends and charts a path forward for the field of urology, underscoring the institute's commitment to pioneering research and education, recruiting top talent nationally and amplifying global health impact while reducing patient care barriers. This approach reflects DSUI's dedication to advancing urological care through innovative research as part of an academic medical center and comprehensive, collaborative healthcare strategies.

The report launch comes soon after DSUI hosted its second annual Urology on the Beach meeting in Miami on January 19 to 21. Similar to the focus of the State of Urology Survey & Report, the in-person meeting gathered urology experts from around the country to discuss new and evolving developments in urology. DSUI welcomed leading urology experts from respected academic centers, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Fox Chase Cancer Center, UT Southwestern, UCLA, Dana Faber, New York University, Cleveland Clinic, and Mount Sinai, among others.

The State of Urology was conducted by DSUI and Edelman Data & Intelligence between October and November 2023. Responses were gathered from a sample of 70 urologists and 2,425 total adults over the age of 18 in the United States. All general public figures are from YouGov Plc.

For more information about the DSUI State of Urology Survey & Report, visit State of Urology Survey Miller School of Medicine (miami.edu)