Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio – With flu season just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, a new nationwide survey from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center reveals hesitancy around vaccines this fall. The new data comes just as this year’s flu shot rolls out and following the FDA’s approval of an updated round of COVID-19 vaccines.

The national poll of 1,006 people found more than one-third (37%) have gotten vaccines in the past but do not plan to this year. The same percent of respondents said they don’t need any of the vaccines surveyed in the poll, including flu, COVID-19, pneumococcal and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Other survey results found:

A slight majority (56%) of adults have gotten or plan to get the flu shot this fall.

Less than half (43%) have gotten or plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults age 65 and older are the most likely to get recommended vaccines.

“We’re at the start of respiratory virus season when you have the triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about vaccinations, but the reality is that they are safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness and death. Older adults, people with certain chronic medical conditions and those who are pregnant are especially at risk during respiratory virus season,” said Nora Colburn, MD, medical director of clinical epidemiology at Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

CDC’s recommended vaccines

Flu : Annual vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.

: Annual vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. COVID-19 : Updated vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older.

: Updated vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV : Everyone age 75 and older, adults age 60-74 who are at increased risk of severe disease and pregnant people during weeks 32-36 from September to January.

: Everyone age 75 and older, adults age 60-74 who are at increased risk of severe disease and pregnant people during weeks 32-36 from September to January. Pneumococcal: Everyone younger than 5 years and age 65 and older. Additionally, vaccination is recommended for children and adults at increased risk of severe disease.

“Vaccinations play a critical role in helping keep individuals and communities healthy. Other things you can do is to stay home when sick, avoid those who are sick and wear a mask if you’re not feeling well and going out of your home. All of these things can help prevent you from getting sick and spreading it to others,” Colburn said.

Survey Methodology This survey was conducted on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by SSRS on its Opinion Panel Omnibus platform. The SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus is a national, twice-per-month, probability-based survey. Data collection was conducted from August 16 – August 18, 2024, among a sample of 1,006 respondents. The survey was conducted via web (n=975) and telephone (n=31) and administered in English. The margin of error for total respondents is +/-3.8 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. All SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus data are weighted to represent the target population of U.S. adults ages 18 or older.