Objective: In order to verify that human urine stem cells can improve the neurological function of rats with cerebral ischemia-reperfusion through animal experiments, and then analyze the changes of gene network of human urine stem cell transplantation on cerebral ischemia-reperfusion through bioinformatics.

Methods: Human urine stem cells were cultured, and then the model was established in rats with cerebral ischemia-reperfusion. Human urine stem cells were transplanted through the lateral ventricle. The success of the model was verified by behavioral NSS score. Using the keywords "Cerebral reperfusion" and "human urine stem cells", gene targets were searched and downloaded in Genecards, and the downloaded gene targets were made into The Venny intersection plot, and the resulting intersection genes were used. PubMed and CN.ORG searched literatures by keywords "Cerebral ischemia reperfusion, Stem cell transplantation" and sorted out genes that had been reported and not reported in the intersection genes. GO analysis, KEGG pathway analysis and PPI protein interaction map were used to analyze the interaction between genes.

Results: Behavioral NSS score data were obtained on 1 day. Compared with the SHAM group, the neurological function of THE BI rats was significant. After injection of human urine stem cells into the lateral ventricle, the neurological function injury of the BI+USCs=LV group was higher than that of the BI group, P=0.028, which was statistically significant. There were 258 overlapping genes between Cerebral ischemia and human urine stem cells, and the remaining 252 overlapping genes were screened by PubMed and CNKI. GO enrichment analysis mainly involved neutrophil degranulation, neutrophil activation involved in immune response and platelet Positive regulation of degranulation, Hemostasis, blood coagulation, coagulation, etc. KEGG pathway analysis mainly involved Complement and coagulation cascades, ECM-receptor interaction, Glutathione metabolism and Proteoglycans in the correlation between the first 10 genes of cancer, Legionellosis, and Focal adhesion were that ACE: APOB, ACE: C3, APOB: C3, APOB: CD36, C3: CD59, C3: CD55, CD14: CD44, CD14: CD36, CD44: RAC1, CD44: CD55, CD44: CD59, CD55: CD59.

Conclusion: Through animal experiments, it has been verified that human urine stem cells can improve the neural function of cerebral ischemia-reperfusion rats, and by studying their interaction relationship, enrichment analysis and pathway analysis, it has been expounded that human urine stem cells can regulate the functional recovery of cerebral ischemia.