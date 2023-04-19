Newswise — Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) are a promising solution to the contemporary problem of the impending global energy crisis. SOFCs show high efficiency, lower emissions, and have low operating costs, making them an ideal power source for a fossil fuel-free society.

Conventional SOFCs with yttria-stabilized zirconia (YSZ) electrolytes have high operating temperatures (700–1000°C), and their widespread adoption has been limited by their degradation issues and high cost. Therefore, there is a need to search for new materials exhibiting high conductivities and stability at low temperatures (100–300°C). While some bismuth(Bi)-containing materials exhibit high oxide-ion conductivities through the conventional vacancy diffusion mechanism, they are not very stable under reduced atmospheres. As an alternative, the interstitialcy migration mechanism, involving the knock-on motion of interstitial and lattice oxide ions, has attracted much attention. However, they are rarely observed in Bi-containing materials.

A team of researchers from Japan led by Prof. Masatomo Yashima of Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) put their heads together to find a solution to these problems. In their recent breakthrough published in Advanced Functional Materials, the team reported a new Bi-containing compound, LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl, where the oxide ions migrate via the interstitialcy mechanism. The team demonstrated that LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl exhibits both high stability and a high oxide-ion conductivity that is superior to those of even the best oxide-ion conductors at low temperatures (below 201oC).

When asked how the team was able to discover LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl, Prof. Yashima explains, “Most known Bi-containing materials exhibit high oxide-ion conductivities via the conventional vacancy diffusion mechanism. The alternative mechanism, interstitialcy diffusion, is rare in these materials. Thus, we specifically searched for Bi-containing materials with interstitial oxygen site that could enable the interstitialcy diffusion.”

The interstitial oxygen site refers to the empty space within a crystal structure the oxide ions partially occupy. Prof. Yashima’s group selected a Bi-containing Sillén oxychloride, LaBi 2 O 4 Cl, with a triple fluorite-like layer to ensure the presence of such interstitial oxygen sites. They then partially substituted the Bi3+ cation with a high valence dopant, tellurium (Te) cation Te4+, in the Sillén phase LaBi 2 O 4 Cl to increase the amount of interstitial oxygen atoms (x/2) in LaBi 2–x Te x O 4+x/2 Cl. The chemical composition, LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl (x = 0.1 in LaBi 1–x Te x O 4+x/2 Cl), was then chosen for detailed experimental and computational studies since the bulk conductivity of LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl was the highest among those of all the other compositions, i.e., LaBi 2–x Te x O 4+x/2 Cl (0 ≤ x ≤ 0.2).

The team found that LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl exhibits high chemical and electrical stability at 400°C in a wide oxygen partial pressure region between 10−25 to 0.2 atm, as well as a high chemical stability in CO 2 , wet H 2 in N 2 , and air with natural humidity. Further, LaBi 1.9 Te 0.1 O 4.05 Cl demonstrated a high oxide-ion conductivity of 2.0 × 10−2 S cm−1 at 702°C. The bulk conductivity of the material was significantly higher than those of the best oxide-ion conductors such as Bi 2 V 0.9 Cu 0.1 O 5.35 at temperatures between 96–201°C.

To elucidate the mechanism underlying the high oxide-ion conduction, the team performed neutron-diffraction experiments, ab initio molecular dynamics simulations, and DFT calculations. The results indicated that the extremely high oxide-ion conduction is explained by an interstitialcy migration of oxide ions through the lattice and interstitial sites, which is a rare occurrence in Bi-containing materials.