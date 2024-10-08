Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 8, 2024) – A new academic center that will research policies to improve the affordability and outcomes of postsecondary education in the United States – especially for students of color and low-income students – has been launched today at American University’s School of Public Affairs (AU SPA). Led by scholars from AU and The George Washington University, the new Postsecondary Equity & Economics Research (PEER) Center will offer a unique blend of academic research and policy expertise.

“The ethos of SPA is to be a hub that brings the academic and policymaking worlds together,” said SPA Interim Dean Alison Jacknowitz. “We are proud to support PEER’s mission to design research that informs policy to promote equity and progress in higher education and are excited to welcome this project to our school.”

“Having served in government, I know how critical rigorous research and data analysis are to designing policies that support students’ success – and also how much important research from academic researchers never makes its way to influence policy debates,” said Jordan Matsudaira, Professor at the School of Public Affairs and co-director of the PEER Center. “The PEER Center will offer the evidence, expertise, and unwavering attention to equitable student outcomes needed to help policymakers and the public understand and enact better policies.”

Housed at AU'S School of Public Affairs, the new Center builds on the success of the pilot PEER Project that was launched in 2021. Through the PEER Project’s efforts, higher education scholars and economists produced more than 20 reports and issue briefs on institutional accountability, student loan repayment and borrowing, and the growth and returns to graduate education.

“Our work has made a tangible impact and generated new insights that have helped inform policy on both sides of the aisle,” said Stephanie Cellini, Professor at the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at The George Washington University and co-director of the PEER Center. “With the launch of the Center, we are redoubling our efforts, because our postsecondary education system can and must do more to ensure that students see real value from their investments of time and money.”

The PEER Center aims to create a one-stop source of technical assistance for complex policy design challenges by connecting policymakers grappling with pressing problems to timely research expertise. The Center will also offer opportunities for research funding, training, and policy engagement for students and early-career academics. Support for PEER’s work comes from Arnold Ventures, the Joyce Foundation, Lumina Foundation, Strada Education Foundation, and American University.

The Center is co-directed by Jordan Matsudaira, Professor at the School of Public Affairs at American University, and Stephanie Cellini, Professor at the Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration at The George Washington University. Renowned scholars of higher education and economics, Professors Matsudaira and Cellini also bring deep policy experience. Prof. Matsudaira served as Deputy Under Secretary and the first-ever Chief Economist of the U.S. Department of Education, where he established a team of experts to conduct innovative analyses of critical public policy issues; and was the Chief Economist of the Council of Economic Advisers. Prof. Cellini has served with the House Committee on Education and Labor and the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. Additionally, Clare McCann will serve as the PEER Center’s Managing Director of Policy and Operations. McCann previously served as a senior policy advisor at the U.S. Department of Education.

ABOUT AMERICAN UNIVERSITY’S SCHOOL OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Established in 1934, American University's School of Public Affairs (SPA) is a leading research university offering undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and executive-level programs to build and enhance careers in public service. The school offers a unique pairing of access to Washington, D.C. with world-renowned faculty and transformational research, driving progress in policy, politics, law, and public administration. For more information visit https://www.american.edu/spa/.

ABOUT GWU’S TRACHTENBERG SCHOOL OF PUBLIC POLICY AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

The Trachtenberg School has a long reputation of excellence, offering two of the oldest public administration and public policy programs in the world. It leverages its location in the nation’s capital and the vibrant Foggy Bottom community to enhance student, alumni, and faculty experiences. The Trachtenberg School’s award-winning faculty are recognized for their research expertise and teaching excellence. We pride ourselves on our commitment to an inclusive, equitable, and collaborative learning environment. For more information visit https://tspppa.gwu.edu/.

ABOUT THE PEER CENTER

The Postsecondary Equity & Economics Research (PEER) Center is an initiative focused on promoting more equitable outcomes in higher education through rigorous research. For more information visit peer-center.org.

To sign up for periodic email updates from the PEER Center, click here.

- AU -