Newswise — The University Psychedelic Education Program (U-PEP) is now LIVE. This program, funded through philanthropic support, aims to broaden access to education about the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicines. U-PEP achieves this by equipping university faculty, particularly in nursing and social work, with the essential knowledge and resources they need to develop and integrate evidence-based, culturally responsive psychedelic content into their curriculum.

A Growing Need for Education in Psychedelic Therapy

Research increasingly suggests the promise of psychedelics for treating a range of difficult-to-treat mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction. Safe and responsible integration of these therapies into the healthcare system requires a well-educated workforce. U-PEP addresses this critical need by providing in-person and virtual education and mentorship for current faculty, allowing them to become leaders in this rapidly evolving field.

Building on Success: Scaling the Pilot Program

U-PEP's launch stems from the success of a pilot program conducted in 2022 at the University of Pennsylvania Schools of Nursing (Penn Nursing) and Social Policy and Practice (SP2) as well as Columbia University's Schools of Social Work and Nursing. Now, in partnership with the 1440 Foundation and key collaborators, U-PEP aims to replicate and expand this initiative. By providing faculty from a growing number of universities with the necessary tools and knowledge, U-PEP will empower them to educate their students on psychedelic-assisted research and care.

Free Program with Valuable Resources

There is no cost for universities to participate in U-PEP. The program provides faculty with:

In-depth knowledge about psychedelic-assisted therapy

Tools and resources for developing evidence-based curriculum

Mentorship and support for successful implementation

Access to a shared curriculum library and a new technology platform

Information Sessions and How to Apply

To learn more about U-PEP and access the request for proposals (RFP), please visit: https://www.1440foundation.org/our-vision/inner-well-being. The deadline to submit an RFP is December 23, 2024. U-PEP also encourages faculty to attend one of its virtual information sessions. These sessions will provide detailed information about the program, showcase the new technology platform and curriculum library, and offer insights from faculty who have already integrated psychedelic content into their teaching.

Virtual Information Session* Dates and Times:

November 21, 2024 @ 11:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM PST

December 4, 2024 @ 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST

To register for a session, please contact Program Coordinator Narda Skov at [email protected].

*The virtual information sessions will be recorded.