Timothy Gordon, vice president for student affairs at Buffalo State College, has a new Pride flag flying in front of his home, one that represents a broader inclusivity within the queer community.

The new “Progress Pride” flag expands on the rainbow Pride flag that has celebrated gay life since 1971. Portland, Oregon–based designer Daniel Quasar redesigned the iconic flag in 2018, adding a chevron of black and brown stripes to represent people of color and light blue, pink, and white stripes to represent transgender people and those living with HIV or who have died from AIDS.

The Progress flag joins the traditional Pride flags being flown across the country in recognition of Pride Month.

“It’s the flag that we now fly because of the more inclusive symbolism,” Gordon said. “It also addresses the fact that even within communities, there have been systems that have provided a space for some but not all.”

Pride Month grew out of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan and continues as a reminder of those who fought and continue to fight for full equality. As the nation celebrates achievements and challenges faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals this June, the new symbol of inclusiveness can be seen everywhere from individual yards to the State Department.