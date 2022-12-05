Newswise — Researchers explain why 10 to 13 is a critical age to support youth in their use of tech–and what tech companies can do to improve well-being and online safety for middle-school-aged youth

Why this is important:

Digital technology could boost well-being and online safety for middle-school-aged youth by using research-based standards to design with youth in mind.

The new research could help policymakers and digital technology companies promote positive development and limit harm.

Applying this knowledge to online spaces creates an opportunity to protect young people where they spend much of their time.

The report offers recommendations for ways that technology can promote social connection and well-being.

The new report was released Dec. 1, 2022, from the National Scientific Council on Adolescence (NSCA), which is sponsored by the UCLA Center for the Developing Adolescent.

How it works:

Experts in early adolescent development can show digital technology companies and policymakers how to apply research findings to ensure that online spaces are accessible, equitable, safe, and supportive of positive development and well-being.

The report makes four scientific-based recommendations, including that all young adolescents have reliable access to the level of digital connectivity and devices required to fully participate in their education and learning.

The research suggests that digital technology companies should center equity, accessibility, and inclusion when designing products for youth so that young people from a diverse range of communities can benefit from online opportunities to explore, discover, learn, and connect with peers.

Background

During the past two decades, developmental scientists have begun to develop an understanding of how young people are using digital technologies and the impact that doing so has on them.

“The period from about 10 to 13 is a really interesting window when kids are transitioning into adolescence while also starting to explore a wider, less-supervised online world,” said Jennifer Pfeifer, PhD, Co-Director of the NSCA and professor at the University of Oregon. “We wanted to highlight the kinds of policies that research suggests could amplify the benefits of tech while reducing risks for young users.”

National Scientific Council on Adolescence: https://developingadolescent.semel.ucla.edu/about/national-scientific-council-on-adolescence

Resources:

Full report: https://developingadolescent.semel.ucla.edu/topics/item/youth-and-digital-tech