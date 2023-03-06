Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—March 6, 2023—Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, announced today the publication of a series of articles describing important new research related to drug pricing globally. Guest editors for the themed section were Josephine Mauskopf, PhD, RTI Health Solutions, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA and Khalid Kamal, PhD, MPharm, West Virginia University School of Pharmacy, Morgantown, West Virginia, USA. The series was published in the March 2023 issue of Value in Health.

“Increases in drug prices and drug spending are of concern to health systems worldwide,” said Mauskopf and Kamal. “In fact, surveys of ISPOR members have consistently identified drug pricing as one of the top 10 health economics and outcomes research issues affecting healthcare decision making and accessibility to innovative treatments. This has naturally driven policy interest and discussion around drug pricing and the need to balance affordability with sustaining innovation. Because of this, the journal Value in Health agreed to the creation of this themed section, and an open call was made on the journal’s website for submissions presenting quantitative or methodological analyses relating to drug pricing throughout the product life cycle.”

“Different research papers in this issue present quantitative research on both branded and generic drug prices showing their relationship to the value generated by these drugs as well as their relationship to patent expiry and market competition. It is clear that the costs associated with developing, producing, and marketing innovative drugs must be balanced against the societal value of the drug to determine a price that gives an acceptable rate of return to the supplier and to society,” concluded Mauskopf and Kamal. “The research and commentaries in this themed series leave unanswered several complex and yet unresolved issues, including how the broader value of the drug should be presented, how this value should be reflected in decision-making criteria such as the cost-effectiveness threshold, and how the value created should be shared by producers and consumers to encourage innovation but maintain affordability. We expect that the debate will continue.”

