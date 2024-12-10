Newswise — As humans begin to increasingly rely on artificial intelligence and machines in their everyday lives, researchers at the George Washington University are exploring how humans, machines and AI/software interact.

A new study, co-authored by Neil Johnson, a professor of physics at GW, outlines a new model that could predict how and when these three entities come together, a process the researchers call cohesion. The study finds sudden cohesion among a mixture of humans, machines, software/AI could lead to both good outcomes (like healthcare innovations) and bad outcomes (like supply chain breakdowns). The model shows that such good and bad outcomes will appear sooner and more strongly as humans, machines, and AI interact more.

“Multispecies Cohesion: Humans, Machinery, AI, and Beyond” was published in Physical Review Letters. To speak with Prof. Johnson and for a full copy of the paper, please contact GW Senior Media Relations Specialist Cate Douglass Restuccio at [email protected].

