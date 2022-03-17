Newswise — Rockville, Md. (March 17, 2022)—Top researchers in physiology will present a three-part series exploring circadian physiology, the endothelium’s role in physiology responses and the relationship between disease risk and stress. The symposia are organized and chaired by American Physiological Society (APS) President Jennifer Pollock, PhD, FAPS, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The APS President’s Symposium Series will be part of the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022, which will be held in Philadelphia April 2–5.

Circadian Physiology

Sunday, April 3, 8:30–10 a.m. EDT — Philadelphia Convention Center (PCC) Ballroom A

Speakers:

“Human circadian physiology: Relevance for health and disease”

Frank A.J.L. Scheer, PhD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Harvard Medical School, Boston

“Cardiovascular disease risk from morning to nighttime: Role of the circadian system”

Saurabh Suhas Thosar, PhD, Oregon Health & Science University

“Dysregulated physiology in the brain: it’s a matter of time”

Karen Gamble, PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Disease Risk and Stress

Monday, April 4, 8:30–10 a.m. EDT — PCC Ballroom A

Speakers:

“Hypertension as stress: role of PPARγ and PPARγ target genes”

Curt Sigmund, PhD, FAPS, Medical College of Wisconsin

“The link between chronic stress and inflammation”

Kathryn Moore, PhD, New York University Langone Health

“COVID—What’s sex got to do with it?”

Kathryn Sandberg, PhD, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.

The Endothelium and Integration of Physiology Responses

Tuesday, April 5, 8:30–10 a.m. EDT — PCC Ballroom A

Speakers:

“Does sodium talk to our immune cells and the endothelium?”

Dominik Mueller, PhD, Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine, Germany

“The role of endothelial cells in vascular disease: insights from GWAS risk variants”

Rajat Gupta, MD, PhD, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts

“A novel mechanism driving endothelial oxidative stress”

Brant Isakson, PhD, FAPS, University of Virginia

About Experimental Biology 2022

Experimental Biology is the annual meeting of five societies that explores the latest research in physiology, anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology and pharmacology. With a mission to share the newest scientific concepts and research findings shaping clinical advances, the meeting offers an unparalleled opportunity for global exchange among scientists who represent dozens of scientific areas, from laboratory to translational to clinical research.

About the American Physiological Society

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.