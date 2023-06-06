Newswise — In a new study, titled “Acceptability and Usability of a Wearable Device for Sleep Health Among English- and Spanish-Speaking Patients in the Safety Net: Qualitative Analysis,” researchers found that wearable sleep devices hold promise in positively impacting sleep health among marginalized populations. Sleep disorders can lead to many health issues and disproportionately affect marginalized communities, highlighting the importance of monitoring sleep health. This study, published by JMIR Publications in their journal JMIR Formative Research, investigated how participants in a safety net clinic, including those who are racially, ethnically, linguistically, and socioeconomically diverse, felt about the wearable sleep monitoring device SomnoRing.

Larissa Purnell and colleagues recruited 21 English- and Spanish-speaking patients from a multidisciplinary clinic in Redwood City, California, that serves publicly insured patients. After testing the SomnoRing device over the 7-night study period, participants shared their perceptions of the device, motivators and barriers to use the device, as well as general experiences with digital health tools in an hour-long qualitative interview. Participants perceived SomnoRing as easy to use, and most found it comfortable to wear during the 7-night experiment.

“This study highlights the importance of conducting usability and acceptability studies with patients from marginalized communities upfront, rather than considering adaptation of wearable devices or apps at a later date,” states Dr Courtney Lyles, associate professor of medicine, cofounder of UCSF S.O.L.V.E Health Tech, and corresponding author on this paper.

This research highlights the potential for wearables like SomnoRing to improve sleep health among safety net populations. It also underscores the need for more research on the usability and context of wearable device use, especially within a clinical practice workflow and for patients without extensive experience using wearables in their everyday lives.

Understanding the barriers identified by participants, such as housing status, insurance coverage, and clinician support, will be key to successfully integrating these technologies into ongoing sleep intervention models and care operations.

Original Article:

Purnell L, Sierra M, Lisker S, Lim MS, Bailey E, Sarkar U, Lyles CR, Nguyen KH. Acceptability and Usability of a Wearable Device for Sleep Health Among English- and Spanish-Speaking Patients in the Safety Net: Qualitative Analysis. JMIR Form Res. 2023;7:e43067

URL: https://formative.jmir.org/2023/1/e43067/

doi:10.2196/43067

###

About JMIR Publications

JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health, and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.

To learn more about JMIR Publications, please visit jmirpublications.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Head office: 130 Queens Quay East, Unit 1100, Toronto, ON, M5A 0P6 Canada

Media contact: [email protected]

The content of this communication is licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original work, published by JMIR Publications, is properly cited.