Vanessa Bal, associate professor at the Graduate School of Applied and Professional Psychology and the Karmazin and Lillard Endowed Chair in Adult Autism and Evan Kleiman, assistant professor of psychology at Rutgers, are available to discuss a newly created resource guide for how autistic college students can address mental health questions and issues. To read and share with your audiences, click here: https://rb.gy/of3kah

The authors include suggestions and recommendations to address questions or situations such as:

What can I do to promote my well-being?

What can I do if I am overwhelmed?

When should I seek help?

Why should I seek mental health services?

What can mental health services provide for me?

What types of services exist?

How do I access services?

What problems or barriers might I encounter?

What should I say when contacting a service?

What can parents do to help?

Vanessa Bal, who also serves as director of the Psychological Services Clinic at the Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services, studies ASD from a lifespan perspective.

Evan Kleiman’s work focuses on understanding the everyday occurrence of factors of interest to clinical psychological scientists. He has a specific focus on the everyday lives of people at risk for suicide.

The guide was created as part of an Organization for Autism Research (OAR)-funded project.