Newswise — The rapid retreat of Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica appears to be driven by different processes under its floating ice shelf than researchers previously understood. Novel observations from where the ice enters the ocean show that while melting beneath much of the ice shelf is weaker than expected, melting in cracks and crevasses is much faster. Despite the suppressed melting the glacier is still retreating, and these findings provide an important step forward in understanding the glacier’s contribution to future sea-level rise.

Two papers in the journal Nature this week (15 February 2023) provide a clearer picture of the changes taking place under the glacier, which is the size of Great Britain or the US state of Florida and is one of the fastest changing ice-ocean systems in Antarctica. Results show that although melting has increased beneath the floating ice shelf, the present rate of melting is slower than many computer models currently estimate.

A layer of fresher water between the bottom of the ice shelf and the underlying ocean, slows the rate of melting along flat parts of the ice shelf. But the authors were surprised to see the melting had formed stair-case-like topography across the bottom of the ice shelf. In these areas, as well as in cracks in the ice, rapid melting is occurring.

Thwaites Glacier is one of the fastest changing glaciers in Antarctica: the grounding zone — the point where it meets the seafloor — has retreated 14 km since the late 1990s. Much of the ice sheet is below sea level and susceptible to rapid, irreversible ice loss that could raise global sea-level by over half a metre within centuries.

The new data were collected as part of the MELT project, one of the projects in the UK-US International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration, one of the largest international field campaigns ever undertaken in Antarctica. The MELT team undertook observations of the grounding line (where the ice first meets the ocean) beneath the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf in order to understand how the ice and ocean interacts in this critical region.

Dr Peter Davis of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) took ocean measurements through a 600m deep borehole around two kilometres from the grounding line, created by a hot water drill in late 2019. These measurements were compared with melt rate observations taken at five other sites underneath the ice shelf. Over a nine-month period, the ocean near the grounding line became warmer and saltier but the melt rate at the ice base averaged 2-5 m per year: less than previously modelled.

Dr Peter Davis, who’s an oceanographer at BAS and lead author on one of the studies, says:

“Our results are a surprise but the glacier is still in trouble. If an ice shelf and a glacier is in balance, the ice coming off the continent will match the amount of ice being lost through melting and iceberg calving. What we have found is that despite small amounts of melting there is still rapid glacier retreat, so it seems that it doesn’t take a lot to push the glacier out of balance.”

Dr Britney Schmidt, of Cornell University in the US, and a team of scientists and engineers deployed a robot called Icefin through the 600m deep borehole. The vehicle is designed to access such grounding zones that were previously almost impossible to survey. The observations Icefin made of the seafloor and ice around the grounding zone provide more detail on the picture of how melting varies beneath the ice shelf. They found the staircases, called terraces, as well as crevasses in the ice base are melting rapidly. Melting is especially important in crevasses, as water funnels through them heat and salt can be transferred into the ice, widening the crevasses and rifts.

So, although the vertical melting along the base of the ice shelf was less than expected, melting along sloped ice in these cracks and terraces is much higher and may be a significant factor in ice loss across Thwaites Glacier, especially as major rifts are progressing across the ice shelf and may become the primary trigger for ice shelf collapse.

Dr Britney Schmidt, who’s an Associate Professor at Cornell University and lead author of the second study, says:

“These new ways of observing the glacier allow us to understand that it’s not just how much melting is happening, but how and where it is happening that matters in these very warm parts of Antarctica. We see crevasses, and probably terraces, across warming glaciers like Thwaites. Warm water is getting into the cracks, helping wear down the glacier at its weakest points.”

Notes to Editors

There are a lot of great images and footage to accompany these papers and to illustrate these results. This includes the MELT camp on Thwaites Glacier from the 2019/20 field season, the hot water drill rig, the Icefin robot being deployed, moving images down the borehole through the ice shelf and footage of under the ice near the grounding line showing the ‘staircase’ like topography of the ice. It’s all saved here: https://files.bas.ac.uk/photo/Thwaites-Glacier/Icefin-robot/ and caption information is included in this folder. Images should include the name of the photographer and should be credited as ‘Pete Davis, ITGC’ or similar. There is an animation showing the grounding line that was produced by ITGC but can be used to illustrate how the glacier is melting from below.

Heterogeneous melting near the Thwaites Glacier grounding line by B. E. Schmidt1,2 ✉, P. Washam1,2, P. E. D. Davis3 , K. W. Nicholls3 , D. M. Holland4,5, J. D. Lawrence6 , K. L. Riverman7 , J. A. Smith3 , A. Spears6 , D. J. G. Dichek1,2, A. D. Mullen1,2, E. Clyne8,9, B. Yeager5 , P. Anker3 , M. R. Meister1,2, B. C. Hurwitz6 , E. S. Quartini1,2, F. E. Bryson1,2,6, A. Basinski-Ferris4 , C. Thomas3 , J. Wake3 , D. G. Vaughan3 , S. Anandakrishnan8 , E. Rignot10, J. Paden11 & K. Makinson3 is published in the journal Nature.

Suppressed basal melting in the eastern Thwaites Glacier grounding zone by Peter E. D. Davis1 ✉, Keith W. Nicholls1, David M. Holland2,3, Britney E. Schmidt4, Peter Washam4, Kiya L. Riverman5,6, Robert J. Arthern1, Irena Vaňková1, Clare Eayrs3, James A. Smith1, Paul G. D. Anker1, Andrew D. Mullen4, Daniel Dichek4, Justin D. Lawrence7, Matthew M. Meister4, Elisabeth Clyne8,9, Aurora Basinski-Ferris2, Eric Rignot10,11, Bastien Y. Queste12, Lars Boehme13, Karen J. Heywood14, Sridhar Anandakrishnan8 & Keith Makinson1 is published in the journal Nature.

This mission is part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC), a five-year, $50 million joint U.S. and U.K. mission to learn more about Thwaites Glacier, its past, and what the future may hold. Find out more here: www.thwaitesglacier.org

Thwaites Glacier, covering 192,000 square kilometres (74,000 square miles)—an area the size of Florida or Great Britain—is particularly susceptible to climate and ocean changes. Computer models show that over the next several decades, the glacier may lose ice rapidly, as ice retreats. Already, ice draining from Thwaites into the Amundsen Sea accounts for about four percent of global sea-level rise. A run-away collapse of the glacier would contribute around an additional 65cm (25 inches) to sea-level rise over the coming centuries.

The Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) is the U.K.'s main agency for funding and managing research, training and knowledge exchange in the environmental sciences. Our work covers the full range of atmospheric, Earth, biological, terrestrial and aquatic science, from the deep oceans to the upper atmosphere and from the poles to the equator. We coordinate some of the world's most exciting research projects, tackling major issues such as climate change, environmental influences on human health, the genetic make-up of life on Earth, and much more. NERC is part of U.K. Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the U.K. government. Find out more at nerc.ukri.org.

The U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) was established by the U.S. Congress in 1950 "to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity and welfare; to secure the national defense; and for other purposes." NSF is vital because its supports basic research to create knowledge that transforms the future. With an annual budget of $8.5 billion (fiscal year 2021), NSF funds discovery, learning, innovation and research infrastructure to boost U.S. leadership in all aspects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) research and education. In contrast, other federal agencies support research focused on specific missions, such as health, energy or defense.

Through its Office of Polar Programs (OPP), the NSF manages the United States Antarctic Program (USAP). Under Presidential Mandate, the OPP coordinates all U.S. research on the southernmost continent, funds Antarctic research carried out by university researchers nationwide, operates three year-round Antarctic research stations and two research vessels and provides or coordinates all of the logistical support required to make the science possible.