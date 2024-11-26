Newswise — A new rule by the Biden Administration would allow Wegovy and Ozempic to be covered by Medicare and Medicaid.

The proposal would only apply to people who are obese, with a body mass index of 30 or higher and would expand the popular weight-loss drugs to over seven million Americans with Medicare and Medicaid.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for HHS secretary has previously spoken out, saying he is not in favor of the weight-loss drugs.

The George Washington University has experts available who can discuss this new proposal. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Christine Gallagher is the associate director for research and policy for the STOP Obesity Alliance at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. Her research focuses on obesity treatment and coverage.

Marijane Hynes is a clinical professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. She started the Weight Loss Clinic, which focuses on behavior changes and diabetes prevention and is committed to helping her patients lose weight as a treatment for many of their medical problems.

