Newswise — (Toronto, June 18, 2024) JMIR Publications is thrilled to announce an outstanding performance in the recently released Scopus CiteScore rankings. In all, 23 of its journals received a CiteScore this year, a testament to the high-quality research published across our diverse portfolio. This achievement underscores our commitment to advancing the field of medical internet research.

Here's a breakdown of the good news:

First-time scores: 3 journals received their first-ever CiteScore, a significant milestone for the teams behind these publications. Congratulations to JMIR Perioperative Medicine, JMIR Nursing, and JMIR Bioinformatics and Biotechnology for their debut! JMIR Nursing in particular earned a Q1 ranking from the outset.

received their first-ever CiteScore, a significant milestone for the teams behind these publications. Congratulations to JMIR Perioperative Medicine, JMIR Nursing, and JMIR Bioinformatics and Biotechnology for their debut! JMIR Nursing in particular earned a Q1 ranking from the outset. First quartile performance : Of the 23, over half of the titles ( 12 journals) ranked within the first quartile (Q1) in their fields, with half of those ranking even higher, in the top 10% of their discipline (marked with * below). This achievement emphasizes the influential role these JMIR Publications’ journals play in advancing research in their respective fields. Our Q1 journal performance according to Scopus CiteScore 2023 results include: Journal of Medical Internet Research* (Q1 95%, 7/138; Health Informatics) JMIR Medical Education* (Q1 91%, 137/1543; Education) JMIR Mental Health* (Q1 92%, 43/567; Psychiatry and Mental Health) JMIR mHealth and uHealth* (Q1 90%, 13/138; Health Informatics) JMIR Public Health and Surveillance* (Q1 97%, 18/665; Public Health, Environmental and Occupational Health) JMIR Serious Games* (Q1 96%, 6/161; Rehabilitation) JMIR Medical Informatics (Q1 78%, 30/138; Health Informatics) JMIR Nursing (Q1 88%, 17/139; General Nursing) JMIR Pediatrics and Parenting (Q1 83%, 55/330; Pediatrics, Perinatology and Child Health) JMIR Aging (Q1 89%, 41/371; Health [social science]) JMIR Infodemiology (Q1 75%, 78/310; Health Policy) JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies (Q1 77%, 37/161; Rehabilitation)

: Of the 23, over half of the titles ( ranked within the first quartile (Q1) in their fields, with half of those ranking even higher, in the top 10% of their discipline (marked with * below). This achievement emphasizes the influential role these JMIR Publications’ journals play in advancing research in their respective fields. Our Q1 journal performance according to Scopus CiteScore 2023 results include: Year-over-year growth: Over three quarters or 18 journals saw their CiteScore increase year over year—an impressive feat!

“While absolute changes year over year of CiteScore, Impact Factor, and other citation metrics are still a result of changing citation patterns during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, we are incredibly proud of our top rankings relative to other journals within the various disciplines,” commented Gunther Eysenbach, MD, MPH, FACMI, publisher and executive editor of JMIR Publications. “To have half of our journals in the Q1 quartile is quite an achievement which reflects the dedication of our authors, reviewers, and editorial team in consistently delivering high-quality, impactful research. We believe this underscores JMIR Publications’ growing influence and relevance in the medical community.”

A heartfelt thank you!

This remarkable achievement would not be possible without the dedication and expertise of our editors, authors, reviewers, and researchers. We sincerely thank you for your invaluable contributions and continued support as we strive to be at the forefront of medical internet research and an innovator in the field of open science.

More about Scopus CiteScore:

Scopus CiteScore is a valuable citation metric that measures the average number of citations received in the past 4 years by articles published in a given journal. A higher CiteScore reflects a journal’s influence and the wider reach of the research it publishes. CiteScore 2023 was released in June 2024 and captures citations received in 2020-2023 to articles published in the same timeframe.

About JMIR Publications:

JMIR Publications, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024, is a leading open access digital health research publisher. As a pioneer in open access publishing, JMIR Publications is committed to driving innovation in scholarly communications, advancing digital health research, and promoting open science principles. Our portfolio features 35 open access, peer-reviewed journals dedicated to the dissemination of high-quality research in the field of digital health, including the Journal of Medical Internet Research, as well as cross-disciplinary journals such as JMIR Research Protocols and the new title JMIR XR & Spatial Computing.